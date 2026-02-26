Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

China likely to set 2026 GDP growth target at around 5pc as 2 sessions convene in Beijing

China is expected to set its 2026 economic growth target at around 5 percent during the annual Two Sessions in Beijing, with policymakers prioritizing consumption, innovation, infrastructure upgrades and high-quality development.

Published

BEIJING, China, Feb 26 — China is likely to set its annual economic growth target for 2026 at around 5 percent, senior economists estimated ahead of a key political event that shapes the country’s yearly policy direction and is set to convene in Beijing next week.

Consumption and innovation are poised to emerge as key engines propelling the world’s second-largest economy toward structural rebalancing, as China enters the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, they added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Their comments came on the eve of the “two sessions” — the annual meetings of China’s top legislature and top political advisory body — that serve as a critical window to observe the country’s development plan for the new year.

“After taking a closer look at the economic targets of the 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland, which were unveiled recently, China is expected to set its growth target at a relatively robust 4.5 to 5 percent for 2026,” said Xiong Yuan, chief economist at Guosheng Securities.

Among the 31 provincial-level regions, only one raised its GDP target, 12 kept theirs unchanged and 18 lowered theirs, and the weighted average of provincial targets stands at 5 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from 2025, according to a report by the institution.

In particular, Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu province — three provincial-level regions whose past targets have closely mirrored the national figure — have each set their 2026 GDP growth goals at “around 5 percent”, and Guangdong, the country’s most populous and economically strongest province, has adopted a target range of 4.5 to 5 percent.

“The targets from these bellwethers around the 5 percent level provide a strong signal for the forthcoming national goal,” Xiong said.

Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, China’s Cabinet, told China Daily that policymakers are likely to set this year’s GDP target at around 5 percent, a practical goal for the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

“But China’s actual growth in the future could approach the potential level of around 8 percent, should its domestic demand be fully released,” Zhang added.

Beyond the headline figure, markets are also keeping a close eye on consumption-boosting measures and innovation-enhancing initiatives for signals on how China intends to navigate its transition toward higher-quality development amid external uncertainties.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, said that China’s consumer goods trade-in program is expected to continue delivering significant results this year, supporting a moderate recovery in consumption after demonstrating clear effectiveness in 2025.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the trade-in program last year drove sales of related products to over 2.6 trillion yuan ($378.5 billion) and contributed 0.6 percentage point to the growth of total retail sales of consumer goods.

Building on this momentum, the Ministry of Finance has already disbursed the first tranche of 2026 trade-in subsidy funds to localities, totaling 62.5 billion yuan, to ensure seamless continuity from last year’s program.

China could also turn to a substantial upgrade of public infrastructure and services financed by a new round of ultra-long-term special bonds, which Zhang, from the Development Research Center of the State Council, described as a key move to reverse the recent decline in overall investment.

“The country’s water, road, energy and telecommunication networks require massive upgrading to meet future demand and support high-quality growth,” Zhang said. “Once activated, it will generate substantial demand across various sectors.”

In addition to boosting domestic demand, analysts expect China to double down on technological innovation and industrial upgrades to further move up the value chain and enhance its global competitiveness.

Wang Qing, chief macroeconomic analyst at Orient Golden Credit Rating, said that economically advanced provincial-level regions are placing greater emphasis on expanding emerging industries and laying foundations for future-oriented sectors, such as quantum technology, biomanufacturing, brain-computer interfaces and artificial intelligence.

Regions at relatively lower development levels are focusing on applying technologies, particularly digitalization and greening, to transform traditional industries, Wang added.

Analysts from UBS, a global financial services company, expect China’s research and development spending to grow at least 7 percent annually in the next five years, reaching 3.2 percent of GDP by 2030, up from 2.7 percent last year.

“Integrated industrial clusters, a dividend from science and engineering talent, and supersized application scenarios will continue to underpin China’s tech self-reliance even as external technology blockades intensify,” Wang said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Merz pledge stronger China-Germany strategic partnership amid global turbulence

President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirm commitment to strengthening China-Germany ties, boosting innovation, trade cooperation, multilateralism, and China-EU relations during Merz’s...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China sees record travel volumes as Spring Festival holiday ends

China experiences unprecedented travel flows on the final day of the Spring Festival, with over 362 million cross-regional trips, record railway, highway, and air...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China adds 20 Japanese firms to export control list over military concerns

China has placed 20 Japanese companies, including Subaru, Sumitomo, and TDK, on an export control watch list to curb Japan’s military buildup and nuclear...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz begins first Official Visit to China, focus on economic and security ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz starts a two-day visit to China, meeting President Xi Jinping and business leaders to strengthen bilateral relations, trade, and economic...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing warns of countermeasures as Trump moves to reinstate 15pc global tariff

China has called on the US to rescind unilateral tariffs and warned of countermeasures after Trump announced a new 15% global tariff, raising overall...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Roadside traders given 7 days to clear Thika Superhighway as KeNHA plans safety upgrades

KeNHA has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders along Thika Superhighway to vacate road reserves, paving way for safety upgrades and easing congestion.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China sees record consumer spending during 2026 Spring Festival Holiday

Robust consumer activity across retail, travel, dining, and tech during China’s nine-day Spring Festival 2026 signals strong economic recovery, with sales of smart devices,...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Spring Festival blockbusters propel China to USD1.1bn Box Office, surpassing North America

China becomes the world’s largest single movie market in 2026 with Spring Festival blockbusters, led by Han Han’s Pegasus 3, grossing 7.6 billion yuan...

3 days ago