City Hall Way partially closed ahead of Sakaja’s State of the County Address

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Police have announced a partial closure of City Hall Way between the Parliament and Supreme Court roundabouts ahead of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s State of the County Address.

The Police Service confirmed that the temporary closure is in place to accommodate a Nairobi County Government parade and the annual address, which comes against the backdrop of a high-profile political truce with the national government over city management.

“Part of City Hall Way, extending from the Parliament Roundabout to Supreme Court Roundabout, is temporarily closed this morning to accommodate a Nairobi County Government event and parade,” the Police announced on Wednesday.

The closure coincides with the first major public event since Governor Sakaja and President William Ruto agreed on a shared responsibility framework for managing Nairobi’s essential services.

Under the arrangement, the national government will oversee critical departments such as garbage collection, road construction and maintenance, water supply, and affordable housing, while the county government retains oversight of other administrative functions.

The agreement, negotiated at State House, Nairobi, aims to restore service delivery and stability in the city without reviving the controversial Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) model established under former Governor Mike Sonko.

Sakaja has emphasized that the county government remains responsible for the overall management of Nairobi, with the national government playing a supportive role under a mutually agreed framework defined in the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

During a recent inspection and public engagements, both leaders highlighted the focus on reviving infrastructure and improving public services.

“It is a normal partnership and special focus on Nairobi under Section 6 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act on the Capital City, which is a County. No transfer of functions or NMS-like arrangement. Nothing has been transferred,” Sakaja told Capital News on Wednesday