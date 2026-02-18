Connect with us

Govt pledges food, water, and livestock relief in Kajiado West

CS Geoffrey Ruku assures Kajiado West residents of government support, providing food, water, and livestock relief while promoting climate-smart solutions amid drought.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Cabinet Secretary for Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has assured residents of Kajiado West Constituency that the government is fully committed to supporting communities affected by the ongoing drought.

He emphasized that no Kenyan will succumb to hunger and outlined both immediate and long-term measures to safeguard livelihoods.

Speaking at a public baraza in Elungata Ewuas on Wednesday, Ruku highlighted interventions including food distribution, water trucking, and livestock support programmes.

He also reiterated that the government is strengthening early warning systems, investing in water infrastructure, and promoting climate-smart agriculture to build resilience in arid and semi-arid areas.

During his tour, the CS inspected grazing areas, met local administrators and community leaders, and distributed relief supplies to hundreds of families severely affected by the prolonged dry conditions that have depleted pasture across parts of Kajiado West Constituency in Kajiado County.

Ruku urged residents to support government initiatives, noting that infrastructure expansion, social protection programmes, and economic empowerment projects under the Kenya Kwanza administration are aimed at uplifting livelihoods across the county.

Accompanying the CS were MPs George Sunkuyia and Elijah Memusi, alongside other local leaders and county officials.

Sunkuyia praised the government’s swift response and emphasized the importance of collaboration between leaders and residents to address food insecurity and water scarcity in the region.

Residents welcomed the government’s intervention and called for continued support to mitigate the impact of future drought cycles as the region awaits the next rainy season.

