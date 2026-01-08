President Ruto Slams Gachagua over School Placement Remarks, Warns Against Tribal Politics in Education

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – President William Ruto has sharply rebuked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over controversial remarks on secondary school placement, emphasizing that children must not be dragged into ethnic politics or used as tools for political mobilisation.

Speaking during the launch of the NYOTA programme in Uasin Gishu County, President Ruto called on politicians to keep schools free from partisan interference, insisting that children deserve a learning environment based on merit and fairness, irrespective of their community or background.

On Sunday, Gachagua wondered why students from outside Mt Kenya were being admitted to schools like Alliance and Mang’u while local candidates with strong grades were sent to lower-ranked institutions.

“How desperate can people be? Let our children be. Let our children learn. Those children are Kenyans, wherever they come from, whatever community they belong to,” Ruto said, in remarks widely seen as a direct response to the school placement debate.

The President accused some leaders of exploiting the education system to advance tribal politics instead of offering solutions to the economic challenges facing young people.

“They are not planning how the youth will get jobs but how they will rally them to vote. I want to ask you you don’t speak on how the youth will get jobs but how they will vote. How will that help them? Give them a plan, what is in it for them?” he said.

Ruto warned young people against being drawn into ethnic identity politics, describing such mobilisation as the refuge of leaders who lack a clear development agenda.

“As youth, don’t accept to be dragged into tribal politics — that you are Kikuyu, Luhya or Kalenjin. That is petty politics. If someone has no agenda, he will sell tribal politics. If he has no plan, he will sell hatred to the extent they are going to our schools,” the President said.

The remarks come after Gachagua earlier this week reportedly urged school heads in the Central region to prioritise learners from the area during the ongoing Grade 10 placement exercise.

The former Deputy President questioned why students from outside the Mt Kenya region were being admitted to national schools such as Alliance High School and Mang’u High School while local candidates with strong grades were being sent to lower-ranked institutions.

Gachagua described the placement system as confused and unfair, linking the controversy to broader challenges in the transition under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

His remarks triggered criticism from education stakeholders and political leaders, who warned that ethnic framing of national school placement undermines equity, national cohesion and constitutional principles.

Alumni associations from Mang’u High School and Alliance High School have since reaffirmed their commitment to the national admission policy, saying the institutions remain open to learners from all regions based strictly on merit.

The political exchange has unfolded against mounting concerns surrounding the Grade 10 transition, including reports of students being placed far from home, increasing financial pressure on families.

Allegations of bribery have also surfaced, with claims that some schools demand between Sh100,000 and Sh150,000 to alter placements, despite Ministry assurances that placement reviews are free.

Capacity constraints have further strained the system, with top schools reporting tens of thousands of review requests against limited available slots.

The Ministry of Education has opened a second review window from January 6 to January 9 and promised audits to curb corruption, maintaining that merit and equity remain the guiding principles of the CBC transition.