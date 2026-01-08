Connect with us

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi/Senate

Kenya

ODM Warns of UDA ‘Hostile Takeover’ in Western Kenya Ahead of 2027 Elections

Osotsi said that in recent days, a number of ODM legislators and officials in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties have been drawn into UDA electoral and campaign strategy meetings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has raised alarm over what it calls a hostile takeover of its grassroots network by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Western Kenya, warning party members against participating in activities that could undermine the party’s cohesion and autonomy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party’s Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi said that in recent days, a number of ODM legislators and officials in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties have been drawn into UDA electoral and campaign strategy meetings.

One such meeting, he said, took place on 6th January at the Golf Hotel in Kakamega, convened by top UDA officials. According to Osotsi, these actions threaten the independence of ODM and violate the Political Parties Act as well as the ODM constitution.

According to Osotsi, UDA is approaching ODM members under the false pretext of a political cooperation agreement, with the aim of involving them in UDA’s grassroots elections and campaign structures.

He described the formation of a regional presidential caucus composed of ODM members as a deliberate violation of the Political Parties Act and the ODM constitution, noting that these actions threaten to compromise the party’s independence.

“These predatory acts by UDA are regrettable and in bad faith .They are especially concerning at a time when ODM is still stabilizing following the passing of our former Party Leader, the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga ,” Osotsi said.

He further warned that UDA’s conduct includes threats of violence and expulsion directed at senior ODM officials who have spoken out against the infiltration, signaling a broader strategy aimed at creating divisions within the party.

Osotsi clarified that the only formal arrangement between the two parties is the 10-point reform package agreed upon after the mid-2024 Gen Z uprising, which led to the formation of the Broad-Based Government.

He emphasized that this package, like the Broad-Based Government initiative itself, is temporary, designed to expire in 2027, and does not constitute a formal cooperation agreement or political pact between ODM and UDA at national or grassroots levels.

He accused UDA of attempting to co-opt ODM’s grassroots structures  which have been nurtured over two decades  to soften the ground for the eventual sidelining of senior ODM officials without triggering a backlash from party supporters.

Osotsi stressed that ODM remains a distinct and independent political party, and any effort to present it as a subordinate or appendage to UDA is both misleading and illegal.

The Deputy Party Leader also urged ODM members to resist being hoodwinked into participating in unauthorized activities organized by UDA. He commended the many grassroots officials and party members in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties who have, in recent days, denounced involvement in UDA programmes and pledged their loyalty to ODM.

“This is a critical moment for ODM.We must continue to safeguard our structures, defend the integrity of our party, and resist external pressures aimed at fragmenting our membership. Any attempt by opportunistic forces to manipulate our party or its grassroots network will be met with steadfast resistance,” Osotsi said.

The statement comes amid ongoing concerns over political realignments in Western Kenya, where competition for influence ahead of the 2027 general election is intensifying, and where UDA and ODM remain the dominant forces in the region.

