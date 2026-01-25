Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

ODM Must Field Own Presidential Candidate,’ Orengo insists

“We cannot enter negotiations where another party presents a presidential candidate while ODM has none. That would be a miracle. Let the decision of the Kawangware declaration be heard,” he stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has renewed calls for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to field its own presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, warning that ongoing coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) run counter to the wishes of party founder Raila Odinga.

Orengo said ODM should instead concentrate on advancing a 10-point national agenda that the late party founder wanted implemented by March 7, 2026, arguing that the party risks losing its ideological footing by prioritising alliances over its core mission.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“ODM is the biggest party in the Republic of Kenya. Every party wants to work with ODM,” Orengo said.

“We cannot enter negotiations where another party presents a presidential candidate while ODM has none. That would be a miracle. Let the decision of the Kawangware declaration be heard,” he stated.

The veteran politician also expressed concern over what he termed a shift in ODM’s character, accusing some leaders of abandoning the party’s grassroots identity in favour of elite politics.

“These days when you attend ODM meetings, you see opulence and conspicuous consumption—helicopters and shocking displays of wealth—yet this is a party of the common citizen, I am not part of that,” Orengo said.

ODM leaders have recently been engaged in internal debate over the outfits political direction and leadership style.

Divisions have emerged over whether the 21-year old party should pursue an independent presidential bid or align itself with other political formations ahead of the next election cycle.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Chaos at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after police fire teargas and live bullets during Gachagua’s visit

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with...

14 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Kindiki castigates Gachagua’s plan to scrap SHA and Affordable Housing levy

The DP warned that such pronouncements undermine youth employment, noting that the affordable housing initiative has already created over 530,000 jobs, with the figure...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Babu Owino mobilises 1,000 delegate signatures to trigger ODM NDC if Oburu declines

According to Article 43 of the ODM Constitution, it states that you can obtain 1,000 signatures from the delegates, then give them to the...

3 hours ago

crime

New video sparks outrage over police assault on youth in Kikuyu

In the footage, two police officers are seen approaching the pool table, before violently confronting the young men.

4 hours ago

Africa

US top diplomat Visits Kenya as Washington Pushes Stronger Economic Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is expected to visit Kenya as part of his Africa tour. During...

5 hours ago

crime

Mosiria warns of possible cartels behind night road accidents

"This consistent pattern raises serious concern and warrants thorough investigation. The repetition in timing, locations, and conduct of first responders suggests the possible involvement...

6 hours ago

ROAD CARNAGE

Traffic resumes on Nairobi Southern Bypass after oil tanker explusion

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed in a statement that emergency response teams successfully cleared the affected section, allowing vehicles to resume normal...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Positions Himself as Ruto’s Challenger in Early 2027 Campaign Push

The planned engagements come amid a series of rallies across the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has been outlining his political vision and laying...

10 hours ago