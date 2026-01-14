Oburu stands firm on UDA-ODM Coalition Strategy; says critics free to exit

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has told party leaders and members opposed to the decision by the Central Management Committee (CMC) to pursue pre-election coalition talks that they are free to leave the party rather than rocking the boat from within.

Speaking during a consultation rally in Kibra, Oburu said ODM would not expel members who disagree with the party’s position but warned against internal sabotage at a time when the party is positioning itself for future political negotiations.

“We have no intention of expelling anyone from the party. If someone wants to leave the party, let them depart on their own and leave us alone,” Oburu said.

The Siaya Senator said that the coalition talks is aimed at securing ODM a stronger role in the formation of the next government.

“We want to be in the government that we form. A government where we will have a stronger voice and where we will have the right to demand our rights,” he added.

ODM Deputy Party Leader, and Kisii Governor, Simba Arati, also pledged to take charge of the party’s campaigns in Nairobi, vowing to ensure that ODM retains its stronghold in the capital.

“I have been in Nairobi for two terms. I understand the politics here very well. The Governor who will be in Nairobi must be from ODM. The Senator of Nairobi must be from ODM. Regarding the Members of Parliament in the constituencies, we know there are nine and we must take them all.”

“In Kisii and in Nyanza where I come from, we will work together. Do not worry about the small conflict there; we will tell everyone to play their own position and not someone else’s. Let us respect each other and build the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, MPs George Aladwa, TJ Kajwang and a host of MCAs from Nairobi have called on Kibra residents to boycott a planned meeting convened by a parallel group at Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday.

They said the meeting, organized by ODM dissidents, is seen as a challenge to the Oburu’s authority.

“We urge our supporters in Kibra to stand firm and reject those who intend to be here on Sunday. This was Baba’s bedroom and now it belongs to Dr Oburu,” said one of the Nairobi leaders.