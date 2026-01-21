Connect with us

Nubian Giraffes Translocated to Strengthen Genetic Diversity in Kenya

The giraffes, aged between 2 and 3 years, were relocated to enhance genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Kenya’s Nubian giraffe population

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has translocated three young Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy in Naivasha to the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi.

According to KWS, the giraffes, aged between 2 and 3 years, were relocated to enhance genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Kenya’s Nubian giraffe population through continued breeding programs.

“This milestone conservation initiative was carried out through a collaborative effort involving KWS, the Giraffe Centre, and Soysambu Conservancy,” the organization pointed out in a statement.

The partnership highlights the importance of joint conservation efforts in safeguarding biodiversity, promoting conservation-based tourism, and bolstering Kenya’s wildlife economy.

“Translocations like this are critical to maintaining healthy, genetically diverse populations of endangered species. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when wildlife authorities, conservancies, and conservation organizations work together,” KWS said.

The three giraffes will be monitored closely at the Giraffe Centre, where they will also play a vital role in education and awareness programs aimed at promoting wildlife conservation among visitors and local communities.

This initiative underscores Kenya’s ongoing commitment to protecting its iconic wildlife and ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving, sustainable natural heritage.

