Katwa, Warsame among five shortlisted for Supreme Court judge post

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a notice issued of Friday, announced that it shortlisted the candidates after advertising the post on January 28, 2026 and received six applications by the deadline on February 17, 2026.

Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen who was sworn into office on January 28 is among those who made the shortlist.

Joseph Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Francis Kipruto Tuiyott, and Anne Waceke Makori make up the rest of the list.

Interviews are set for April 28 and 29 at the JSC offices in Nairobi.

Member of the public have been urged to submit memoranda either in support or against of the candidates ahead of the interviews.