Kindiki Calls for Increased Investment to Unlock Africa’s Green Economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of global green industrial growth, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki highlighting the continent’s unmatched potential in renewable energy, a youthful workforce, and expanding markets.

Speaking at the closure of the Kenya International Investment Conference in Upper Hill, Nairobi, he emphasized that mobilizing investment is the biggest challenge to unlocking Africa’s green potential.



The Deputy President expressed concern over the low levels of investment flowing into Africa despite its vast clean energy resources.

He stressed the urgent need to close this gap by creating structured project pipelines and innovative financing mechanisms, positioning the continent as a competitive and reliable destination for long-term, climate-conscious investors.

Kindiki also pointed to the Nairobi Declaration as a guiding framework for Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

He emphasized that beyond policy commitments, turning them into practical, bankable projects is critical to drive industrialization and deliver real impact in sectors like clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and green manufacturing.



Highlighting Kenya’s achievements, the Deputy President noted that over 90 percent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable sources.

With its strategic location and expanding infrastructure, Kenya is well-placed as a regional hub for green manufacturing and trade, offering investors clear opportunities for tangible returns.