Kenya

Notorious hardcore trafficker nabbed again, bhang worth millions seized near school

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 20 – In a meticulously coordinated pre-dawn sting today, officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) struck a major blow against cannabis trafficking in Kisumu County, netting contraband worth over Sh4 million and arresting a notorious female kingpin for the second time in under a year.

The simultaneous operations, which sent shockwaves through the usually tranquil area, unveiled a brazen network operating with alarming audacity. In one raid on a homestead, officers arrested a woman described by NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa as a “hardcore trafficker who has been on our radar.”

The suspect was found with a substantial cache of cannabis packaged in the form of twigs, tarrifs (packets), and brooms.Her arrest adds a dramatic layer to the crackdown.

This habitual trafficker was released on bond less than a week ago, following a previous arrest by NACADA during the ‘Jukwaa la Usalama’ initiative last year, where she was caught with a haul valued at nearly Sh10 million.

She has active trafficking cases pending in court.“This individual epitomises the persistent challenge we face. Her swift re-arrest demonstrates our relentless pursuit,” stated Dr. Omerikwa.

“As directed by the President in the renewed fight against drug abuse, her property will now be subjected to the full asset forfeiture process. We are sending an unequivocal message.”

In a parallel operation that has particularly alarmed the community, NACADA operatives raided a drug den operating directly opposite the main entrance of Ahero Girls’ High School.

There, they recovered multiple tarrifs of cannabis, revealing how the illicit trade has embedded itself at the very heart of community life.

“The discovery of narcotics being peddled directly across from a school is a clear indication of the brazen nature of those in this illicit trade,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

“They have now taken their operations to the doorstep of our learning institutions. The Authority will pursue all of them and ensure our learning spaces are free from this menace.”

The school administration, which collaborated with the authorities, hailed the operation. A senior school official, who sought anonymity, expressed profound relief.

“This den has posed a great danger to our learners for too long,” the official said.

“The proximity was terrifying, especially when national surveys show the age of initiation to drug use is now as low as seven years. We are protecting children from a predator at the gate.”

The twin raids underscore NACADA’s intensified, multi-pronged strategy combining intelligence-led enforcement with stringent legal consequences, including asset forfeiture.

For the residents of Ahero, the dawn’s events are a stark reminder of the pervasive drug threat, but also a signal that the long arm of the law is finally closing in on those who profit from poisoning the community, and its most vulnerable members.

