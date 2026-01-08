Connect with us

Kenya

Molo Teachers, MP Raise Alarm Over Rising Parental Negligence in Subcounty Schools

In some cases, parents have opted to rent houses for their school-going children with little supervision.

Published

Molo, Kenya, Jan 8 – Teachers and leaders in Molo Subcounty have expressed deep concern over the increasing rate of parental negligence, warning that the trend could negatively impact children’s development and morals.

Speaking at Machatha Secondary School, school heads led by Madam Wairimu Lengewa noted that some parents are abandoning their responsibilities, leaving teachers to oversee not only education but also the upbringing of minors. In some cases, parents have opted to rent houses for their school-going children with little supervision.

“Paying school fees alone is not enough. Parents, please follow up on your child’s progress. We must work together to mold responsible citizens for the future,” Madam Lengewa said. She also raised concerns about students lacking respect and bearing responsibilities beyond their age.

Echoing the concern, Molo MP Kuria Kimani cautioned parents against renting houses for minors, highlighting the risks of peer pressure, immorality, and poor academic performance.

He urged guardians to embrace local schools, which are equipped with trained personnel and facilities comparable to national schools.

“The rise of rebellious behavior among Gen-Z learners may be linked to some parents avoiding accountability. Parents cannot abandon responsibilities and then question teachers on poor morals or results,” the MP said.

Kuria also shared plans to improve school infrastructure, including drilling boreholes in primary schools and establishing modern laboratories in all junior secondary schools to enhance Curriculum-Based Education and early practical exposure.

“We are committed to creating an environment that supports both learning and moral development in Molo,” Kuria added.

The growing alarm over parental negligence in Molo highlights the importance of active parent-teacher collaboration in shaping the next generation.

