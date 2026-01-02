Connect with us

Education CS Juloius Ogamba during the release of the 2025 KJSEA results on December 11, 2025.

EDUCATION

MoE to allow Grade 10 review applications through Senior Schools of interest

MoE will allow revision of Grade 10 placement review through senior schools of interest once the second review phase opens on January 6.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — The Ministry of Education has announced that learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placement will be allowed to submit applications through their junior schools or directly via senior schools of interest, under existing placement protocols.

In a statement accompanying the release of Sh44.2 billion in Term One capitation funds, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the review window will run from January 6 to January 9, 2026.

Govt funds basic education school ahead on Monday reopening

The ministry completed the first revision of Grade 10 placements on December 29, with joining instructions made available on the placement portal from December 30.

Ogamba said the second review phase would give parents, guardians and learners an opportunity to present legitimate and verifiable grounds for reconsideration of their initial or revised placements.

“To ensure unhindered access to education and optimal utilisation of available resources, requests for further review may [be] initiated through the learner’s Junior School or at the Senior School of interest,” the CS said.

He explained the Head of Institution must submit all application through the placement portal for processing in line with protocols already issued by the ministry.

The ministry said the approach seeks to address genuine placement gaps while ensuring fairness and transparency in the transition to senior school under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Grade 10 learners will report to their respective senior schools from January 12, 2026, as schools nationwide re-open for the new academic year on Monday.

