KICD Seeks Grade 10 Enrollment Data to Fix Textbook Gaps

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development has directed principals of all public senior schools to provide enrollment data for Grade 10 students in preparation for the next phase of textbook distribution.

KICD Kenya CEO Charles Ng’ondo acknowledged gaps remain, with some schools holding excess books while others are yet to receive any at all.

“All Principals of Public Senior Schools are requested to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners by subject and textbooks received per subject,” read the statement.

The agency says the mismatch to enrollment data initially provided by the Ministry of Education, which did not fully reflect actual student numbers and subject choices at the school level.

According to the institute, this process is aligned with government policy mandating a one-to-one textbook-to-learner ratio, with the second phase of distribution intended to ensure that every student has an individual copy for each subject.

Principals whose schools are yet to receive textbooks, or those with more books than students, have been directed to flag the issue to KICD before the April 10, 2026, timeline lapses.

“This will inform the second phase of distribution of Grade 10 textbooks in order to ensure that all learners have received textbooks in all subjects on a One – to – One ratio as per Government Policy,” the KICD statement read.