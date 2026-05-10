Hormuz Crisis Sparks Global Navigation Debate as Asian Nations Reject Iran-Style Transit Fees

May 10 – The ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are triggering growing debate across Asia and the Indian Ocean Region over freedom of navigation, maritime security and the future of global trade routes.

In recent months, the strategic waterway has emerged as a major flashpoint between the United States and Iran, following threats of disruption and discussions over possible transit fees on vessels passing through the strait.

US President Donald Trump recently launched what he described as “Project Freedom” aimed at reopening and securing the Strait of Hormuz before later pausing the initiative, citing progress toward a possible peace agreement.

Tehran had earlier floated a three-stage proposal to end the 2026 Iran War, reportedly demanding guarantees from the US and Israel against future conflict before discussions could proceed on reopening the Strait and Iran’s future management role over the key shipping route. Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme would only follow after those stages.

The proposal was not well received in Washington.

The developments have heightened fears among global trading nations after Iran signalled it could financially benefit from controlling traffic through the narrow waterway, which handles a major share of global oil shipments.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and wider Indian Ocean.

The wider Indian Ocean Region, comprising about 33 countries and nearly 2.9 billion people, handles approximately 42 per cent of global crude oil shipments and 30 per cent of global container traffic.

For India alone, nearly 95 per cent of trade by volume and 70 per cent by value moves through the region.

The standoff has now sparked wider conversations among countries bordering other strategic sea lanes, including the Strait of Malacca, Bab el-Mandeb, Sunda Strait and Lombok Strait.

Questions have emerged over whether nations adjacent to narrow sea routes could follow Iran’s example by imposing transit charges on international shipping.

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have however moved quickly to reaffirm their commitment to freedom of navigation under international law.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned against any disruption of transit passage through international straits, citing Article 44 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He noted that while the Strait of Hormuz narrows to about 21 miles, the Strait of Malacca and Singapore narrows to roughly two miles, making uninterrupted navigation critical to global trade.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto also acknowledged the importance of global shipping routes, noting that about 70 per cent of East Asia’s energy supplies and trade pass through Indonesian waters.

While Indonesia’s finance minister reportedly suggested the country could take inspiration from Iran by charging ships passing through the Strait of Malacca, Jakarta later clarified it would not impose such fees.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono said the country supports freedom of navigation and remains committed to international maritime law, a position echoed by Malaysia.

The crisis has also accelerated regional infrastructure discussions, with Thailand reviving plans for a land bridge linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to reduce reliance on congested maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Malacca.

India has also expressed concern over the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 30 per cent of its crude oil imports and more than half of its LNG imports transit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised attacks on commercial vessels and disruptions to international waterways, describing them as unacceptable.

Analysts say the tensions have exposed the deep economic interdependence between Gulf nations, Asian economies and countries within the Indian Ocean Region.

There are growing concerns that if more countries begin imposing transit fees on international shipping routes, it could significantly increase the cost of global trade while fuelling geopolitical instability across key maritime corridors.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has since called for stronger regional cooperation and trusted partnerships to ensure resilience and safeguard international shipping routes.