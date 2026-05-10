Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's President William Ruto addressing a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at State House, Nairobi on May 10, 2026 ahead of the Africa Forward Summit. /PCS.

Top stories

Kenya, France Sign 11 Deals as Ruto Pushes ‘Looking Forward’ Partnership Agenda

Among the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which President Ruto described as a central pillar of Kenya’s urban transport modernisation programme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Kenya and France have signed 11 agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors, following bilateral talks between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron at State House Nairobi.

President Macron is in the country for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, which begins tomorrow at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which President Ruto described as a central pillar of Kenya’s urban transport modernisation programme.

The President said Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5 will expand and upgrade key corridors linking Nairobi to satellite towns including Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu.

“New extensions, including the Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction, will further improve connectivity across the metropolitan area,” he said.

Kenya and France also signed an agreement establishing a joint venture to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure valued at about KSh104 billion.

Another agreement will facilitate the purchase of premium purple tea varieties and promote Kenyan speciality teas across French retail networks, creating opportunities for value addition and improved earnings for farmers.

President Ruto said the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, including digital infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity, data systems and artificial intelligence.

“Kenya is building a dynamic digital economy that is driving innovation, competitiveness and regional integration through flagship initiatives such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway,” he said.

The President noted that Kenya seeks to leverage France’s expertise in nuclear technology to support the country’s target of generating 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

“Kenya is going to benefit from France’s understanding of nuclear energy,” he said.

Additional agreements signed cover cooperation in the blue economy and fisheries, financing for the raising of Masinga Dam, modernisation of Kenya’s climate and weather services, production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, agri-food systems transformation and expansion of the Kipeto Wind Energy Development Project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of KSh32.5 billion.

President Ruto also said the two countries are seeking to improve air connectivity between Kenya and France to support trade, tourism and business.

“At present, limitations in frequency, capacity and routing constrain the full potential of direct air links between our two countries,” he said.

The two leaders further agreed to strengthen collaboration in digital health, laboratory systems and epidemic preparedness, including improved use of real-time data for early disease detection and response.

“This will enhance healthcare delivery and strengthen Kenya’s capacity to respond to future outbreaks,” President Ruto said.

He also welcomed growing cooperation in education and skills development, particularly in STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The President said the KSh5.6 billion University of Nairobi Engineering and Science Complex project is now moving into the implementation phase.

On regional and global issues, President Ruto said Kenya and France reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, climate action and reform of the global financial architecture to ensure fair and predictable financing for developing countries.

“President Macron and I agreed that the Africa-France Summit must move beyond dialogue to implementation, with a clear focus on investment, innovation and partnerships that deliver measurable results,” he said.

President Ruto said hosting the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya for the first time in a non-Francophone country reflects the growing ties between Nairobi and Paris.

“Kenya is deeply honoured to host this summit, the first to be held outside France or a Francophone African country in more than five decades,” he said.

He added that the summit marks a significant shift towards a more balanced, action-oriented and results-driven partnership between Africa and France.

The President reiterated that Kenya will continue engaging with countries that support its development agenda.

“We are not looking East or West. We are looking forward,” he said.

President Macron, on his part, said France is committed to building broader partnerships and increasing French investment across Africa.

On multilateral reforms, Macron said the Africa Forward Summit will seek to accelerate reforms to the international financial architecture and push for the agenda at the G7 Summit to be hosted in France next month.

“We will try and speed up the reform of the African Financial Infrastructure with the African Development Bank,” he said.

The French President also dismissed suggestions that hosting the summit in Kenya sidelines West African nations, saying they will be represented at the meeting.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Visit Kenya for Major UNON Expansion Launch in Nairobi

Guterres will join President William Ruto in presiding over the groundbreaking and official launch of a major expansion project at the United Nations Office...

26 minutes ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says President Ruto will win with a big margin and break the Supreme Court petitions cycle

"Since Kenya got into multi party politics, it is only the Late President Mwai Kibaki's victory in 2002 that was not challenged in court...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Tells Uhuru to Act as a Statesman Amid Opposition Criticism

Wetang’ula also urged Bungoma residents to support President Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying it would ensure ongoing development projects are completed.

7 hours ago

Top stories

Gender Commission Raises Concerns Over Dismissal of Pregnant Police Recruits

The Commission said it had taken note of recent reports involving recruits who were discontinued from police training over issues including forged academic documents,...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Ruth Odinga faults Mbadi over remarks on Odinga family influence in ODM

Ruth Odinga recounted tense exchanges that allegedly unfolded during the May 3 meeting, claiming Mbadi questioned the family’s influence within the Orange Democratic Movement...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya, US strengthen crime-fighting ties as FBI officials visit DCI

According to the DCI, the discussions focused on joint efforts in tackling terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering,...

14 hours ago

Africa

Presidents arrive in Nairobi ahead of Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

The summit is expected to provide a platform for strengthening Africa-France cooperation and advancing dialogue on trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans should judge leaders by their development record, says CS Ruku

Ruku said the government remains focused on ensuring equitable development in all regions regardless of political affiliation or geographical location through continued investment in...

17 hours ago