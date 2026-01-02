Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

Govt releases Sh44.2bn in Term I capitation ahead of Monday reopening

The government has released Sh44.2 billion in Term I capitation for 2026, covering primary, junior and day secondary schools ahead of Monday’s reopening.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — The government has released Sh44.2 billion in capitation funds for Term I of the 2026 academic year ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday, January 5, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In a statement issued Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the funds would support learning activities across all public basic education institutions as schools begin the new academic year.

Of the total Sh44,245,066,500.85 released, ministry allocated Sh3.7 billion to Free Primary Education, Sh14.5 billion to Free Day Junior School Education, and Sh26.08 billion to Free Day Secondary Education.

Ogamba said the disbursement seeks to ensure a smooth start to the term, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective senior schools from January 12, 2026.

“All basic education schools [are] expected to re-open for the new term on Monday, 5th January, 2026,” the CS said, adding that ministry field officers would monitor compliance with the academic calendar across the country.

MoE allows Grade 10 placement reviews through Senior Schools

The CS reaffirmed that fees payable in senior schools remain unchanged, noting that the government will continue to provide capitation at the rate of Sh22,244 per learner per year.

He warned school heads against imposing extra levies, saying the ministry would take firm action against any verified cases of misappropriation or illegal charges.

“The Government affirms its commitment to fulfil its duty to learners and educational institutions in line with Article 53 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to free and compulsory basic education,” Ogamba said.

