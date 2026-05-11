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UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Visit Kenya for Major UNON Expansion Launch in Nairobi

Guterres will join President William Ruto in presiding over the groundbreaking and official launch of a major expansion project at the United Nations Office at Nairobi in Gigiri.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to visit Kenya on May 11, 2026, for a high-profile engagement expected to highlight Nairobi’s expanding role as a global diplomatic and multilateral hub.

During the visit, Guterres will join President William Ruto in presiding over the groundbreaking and official launch of a major expansion project at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Gigiri.

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The large-scale redevelopment, estimated at about USD 340 million (approximately Sh44.2 billion), is designed to modernise and significantly expand the UN’s facilities in Nairobi, strengthening its position as a key centre for international diplomacy and sustainable development. The initiative further reinforces Nairobi’s unique status as the only UN headquarters located in the Global South.

According to the United Nations, the project will feature new climate-smart office buildings valued at USD 66.2 million (Sh8.6 billion), alongside upgraded conference infrastructure worth around USD 265.7 million (Sh34.5 billion).

Once completed, the facility will see a major boost in capacity, with conference and meeting rooms increasing from 14 to 30. Delegate capacity is also expected to rise from about 2,000 to 9,000 participants, making it one of the most advanced UN conference complexes globally.

The expansion is projected to elevate Nairobi’s standing as the third-largest UN duty station in the world, after New York and Geneva, and ahead of Vienna in terms of operational and conferencing scale.

Separately, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has committed an additional USD 11.2 million (Sh1.6 billion) toward new office infrastructure within the Gigiri complex.

Following the launch event, the UN chief is expected to address the media and speak on pressing global and regional issues affecting Africa and the wider international community.

Key topics expected in his remarks include ongoing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Sahel region, all of which continue to drive displacement and humanitarian need.

He is also expected to renew calls for reforms to the United Nations Security Council, with emphasis on stronger African representation in global decision-making structures.

Other anticipated agenda points include concerns over global economic inequality, rising borrowing costs affecting African economies, and the wider impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on food security and economic stability across the continent.

The UN says the Nairobi expansion reflects a broader strategy to decentralise global governance and bring international institutions closer to regions most affected by climate change, conflict, and development challenges.

Kenya continues to host the United Nations Office at Nairobi, which serves as the UN’s main headquarters in Africa, coordinating environmental, humanitarian, and development programmes across the continent.

Guterres’ visit is expected to further cement Nairobi’s growing profile as a centre for diplomacy, peacebuilding, and global cooperation.

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