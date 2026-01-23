Connect with us

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi. /CAPITAL FM

Kenya

Major Win for Ahmednasir Abdullahi as Supreme Court Lifts Two-Year Ban

The 2024 order had prohibited Ahmednasir, his law firm, or anyone acting on his instructions from appearing before the Supreme Court, following concerns over public remarks he made that were deemed offensive.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has secured a major legal victory after the Supreme Court of Kenya lifted a two-year ban that had barred him and his law firm from appearing before the country’s highest court.

The ruling, delivered by Chief Justice Martha Koome, followed an application filed by Ahmednasir’s legal team led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, seeking to vacate a suo motu order issued on January 23, 2024.

The 2024 order had prohibited Ahmednasir, his law firm, or anyone acting on his instructions from appearing before the Supreme Court, following concerns over public remarks he made that were deemed offensive to the integrity and dignity of the Court.

At the time, six Supreme Court judges, excluding Chief Justice Koome, recused themselves from matters involving the senior counsel.

In their submissions, Muite and Ngatia argued that the two-year period since the order had adequately served its corrective and disciplinary purpose.

They assured the Court that Ahmednasir had reflected on his conduct and committed to engaging with judicial processes respectfully and professionally going forward.

During the hearing, Mosota, appearing for Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP, told the Court that the senior counsel had learned from the experience and demonstrated genuine remorse.

He emphasized that the relationship between the bench and the bar should be custodial rather than adversarial, anchored on mutual respect and the shared duty to uphold the rule of law.

In its determination, the Court acknowledged the passage of time and the assurances given, ruling that Ahmednasir Abdullahi, his law firm, and persons acting on his instructions may now appear before the Supreme Court in all ongoing and future proceedings.

However, the Court clarified that the original 2024 order would remain in force in relation to matters that had already been concluded under that directive.

Chief Justice Koome noted that the sanction was initially imposed to safeguard the authority and dignity of the Supreme Court but observed that Ahmednasir had been given sufficient time for introspection and professional reflection.

“This ruling restores the right of Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi to appear before the Supreme Court, reinforcing the principle that while the Court must protect its authority, it also recognizes rehabilitation and professional growth,” the judgment read.

The decision marks a high-profile return for one of Kenya’s most prominent lawyers and commentators, signaling the end of a prolonged professional restriction and his reinstatement to the Supreme Court bar.

