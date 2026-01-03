Body recovered from Lake Naivasha as search continues for 3 missing fishermen

Connect with us

County News

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — A body has been recovered from Lake Naivasha in Nakuru County following a tragic drowning incident involving fishermen, as search and rescue operations continue for three others who remain missing.

The Kenya Red Cross Society deployed a response team to the scene shortly after the incident.

According to the humanitarian agency, four fishermen are feared to have drowned while carrying out fishing activities on the lake.

“Kenya Red Cross teams are responding to a drowning incident involving fishermen at Lake Naivasha in Nakuru County. Four people are feared to have drowned. One body has been recovered, and search and rescue operations for the remaining three are ongoing,” the organisation said in a statement.

Emergency responders, including local authorities and community volunteers, are working alongside the Red Cross to comb the lake in an effort to locate the missing fishermen.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

However, Lake Naivasha has previously recorded similar accidents, often linked to sudden weather changes and safety challenges faced by fishermen on the water.

