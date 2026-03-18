Several people trapped as building collapses in Kericho’s Kaptebeswet Bypass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – A building collapsed on Wednesday evening in Kericho’s Kaptebeswet Bypass area, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris, authorities said.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that rescue operations were underway and that four individuals had been pulled to safety so far.

Emergency response teams remain on site, working to locate and extract any others who may be caught inside the structure.

“Several people are feared trapped under the debris as rescue operations have begun,” the Kenya Red Cross said.

“Response teams are on site.”

The incident comes just two days after another building collapse in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo area left four people dead and four others rescued.

The Nairobi structure, located along the Nairobi River riparian corridor, was partially being demolished under the Nairobi River Regeneration Project when it suddenly gave way.

Authorities said the victims had been removing steel bars and construction materials when the collapse occurred.