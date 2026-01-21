Obunga community praised as police apprehend 2 crime suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — Two suspects have been arrested in Obunga, Kisumu County, following a police operation triggered by information from vigilant members of the public.

The National Police Service (NPS) on Wednesday said officers from Obunga Police Station acted on a tip-off and conducted an operation at the railway crossing along the Kisumu–Kakamega Road, apprehending two individuals suspected of criminal activity.

During the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of items believed to be linked to crime, including a machete, a knife, a pair of pliers, several bunches of keys, and a length of wire suspected to be intended for criminal use.

“They were escorted to the station and placed in custody, pending processing and arraignment in court,” the NPS said.

The National Police Service commended the public for their cooperation and timely sharing of information, noting that community vigilance is vital for enhancing safety.

Authorities urged residents to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through established communication channels as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and strengthen security across the county.