2 arrested as Kilifi officers recover large cannabis consignment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Police in Kilifi County have recovered a consignment of suspected narcotics and arrested two individuals following an operation in Langobaya.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Langobaya Police Station, acting on a tip-off from members of the public, conducted the operation on January 27, 2026, in Chakama Township, Langobaya Division.

During the raid, officers searched a local shop and recovered 220 rolls and approximately nine kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa concealed inside a steel box, along with other items.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and are currently in police custody pending arraignment in court, where they are expected to face relevant narcotics charges.

“The recovered exhibits have been secured at the same police station,” the NPS said.

The National Police Service commended members of the public for their cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to combating the trafficking and abuse of narcotics in the country.