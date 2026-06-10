President Ruto in Finland for Two-Day State Visit After Norway Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – President William Ruto arrived in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday evening for a two-day State Visit following the conclusion of his official engagements in Norway.

The President’s visit to Finland is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, trade, investment, technology partnerships and cooperation in education, clean energy and sustainable development.

Ruto travelled to Helsinki after a series of high-level meetings in Oslo, Norway, where he urged Norwegian businesses to expand investments in Kenya and use the country as a gateway to the wider African market.

During the Norway-Kenya Business Forum, the President highlighted Kenya’s youthful workforce, strategic location and clean energy potential as key advantages for foreign investors seeking opportunities on the continent.

While in Norway, President Ruto also held discussions with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association on expanding Kenya’s blue economy sector and securing employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers.

The talks resulted in a commitment by Norwegian shipping firms, led by Wilhelmsen Ship Management, to recruit 120 Kenyan seafarers by the end of this year and an additional 1,000 by 2030.

The President also met Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, where discussions centred on sovereign wealth fund management and economic cooperation.

Kenya is currently pursuing plans to establish its own sovereign wealth fund to manage future revenues from natural resources.

Ruto further held meetings with Crown Prince Haakon and Parliament Speaker Masud Gharakhani before addressing the Oslo Forum 2026 High-Level Public Event, where he called for reforms to global multilateral institutions to better address the needs of Africa and developing nations.

His Finland State Visit is expected to build on Kenya’s growing engagement with Nordic countries as Nairobi seeks to deepen partnerships in innovation, climate action, digital transformation and green industrialisation.

President Ruto is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and other senior government officials.