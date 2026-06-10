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President Ruto Praises Modi After Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – President William Ruto has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history.

In a message shared on Tuesday, Ruto praised Modi’s leadership, describing the milestone as a reflection of the confidence and trust placed in him by the Indian people across three consecutive terms in office.

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“Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service,” Ruto said.

The President also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening ties with India, noting that Nairobi looks forward to deepening cooperation with New Delhi for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Ruto wished Modi continued success in his leadership and service to the people of India.

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