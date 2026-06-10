Senate Wants Uhuru Benefits Case Dismissed, Says Petition Is Premature

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – The Senate has moved to block a court bid seeking to halt parliamentary consideration of a proposal targeting the retirement benefits of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that the petition before the High Court is speculative and legally premature.

In documents filed before the court, the Senate says the application seeking conservatory orders fails to satisfy the legal principles established by the Supreme Court for the grant of such relief.

The House maintains that the petitioners have neither demonstrated a prima facie case nor shown that they stand to suffer any immediate harm if the court declines to intervene.

At the centre of the dispute is a motion sponsored by Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei on May 4, 2026, seeking an audit and possible review of benefits enjoyed by the former President under the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

However, the Senate argues that the proposed motion has not yet reached the floor of the House for debate and that no formal decision has been made capable of infringing on anyone’s rights.

According to the Senate, Parliament is protected by constitutional provisions granting it independence in managing its internal affairs, including debate and legislative procedures.

The House cites Articles 117 and 124 of the Constitution, which protect parliamentary privilege and empower each House to regulate its proceedings through Standing Orders.

The Senate further argues that the Speaker retains the authority to determine whether a motion is admissible before it can be tabled, insisting that judicial intervention at this stage would amount to interference with Parliament’s constitutional mandate.

It also relies on the doctrine of ripeness, arguing that courts should avoid entertaining disputes that are hypothetical or based on events that have not yet occurred.

“The impugned motion has neither been debated nor passed by the Senate. As such, no actionable harm has arisen,” the Senate states in its response.

The House additionally accuses the petitioners of inviting the judiciary to violate the principle of separation of powers by intruding into parliamentary processes prematurely.

“The court should exercise restraint and respect the independence of Parliament as a co-equal arm of government,” the Senate argues.

It adds that if Parliament eventually adopts a resolution affecting the benefits of a retired president, the High Court would still retain powers under Article 165 of the Constitution to determine whether such action is constitutional.

The Senate has consequently asked the court to dismiss both the petition and the application with costs, terming them frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

The case was filed by lobby group Sheria Mtaani together with advocate Shadrack Wambui, who moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking to stop Parliament from debating the proposed motion.

The petitioners argue that any attempt to alter the retirement benefits of a former Head of State through the proposed parliamentary process would violate constitutional protections and fundamental rights, hence the need for urgent court intervention before the matter proceeds in the Senate.