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President Ruto Urges Norwegian Investors to Use Kenya as Gateway to Africa

President Ruto said Kenya offers an attractive investment environment anchored on clean energy, regional connectivity and a dynamic labour force.

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NORWAY, Oslo Jun 10 – President William Ruto has urged Norwegian investors and companies to use Kenya as a gateway to expanding business opportunities across Africa, citing the country’s strategic position, youthful workforce and growing economy.

Speaking during the Norway-Kenya Business Forum in Oslo on Tuesday, President Ruto said Kenya offers an attractive investment environment anchored on clean energy, regional connectivity and a dynamic labour force.

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“Kenya brings a young and dynamic workforce, a rapidly growing economy, a strategic location at the heart of Africa, and one of the cleanest energy systems in the world,” Ruto said.

The President noted that Norway’s strengths in clean energy, maritime technology, fisheries and sustainable investments complement Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.

“Norway brings world-leading expertise in clean energy, maritime technology, sustainable fisheries, and long-term capital backed by a sovereign wealth fund of $2 trillion that stands as a global model of patient and responsible investment,” he added.

Ruto said Kenya and Norway are deepening cooperation in key sectors including electric mobility, the blue economy and fisheries, noting that the partnership is already contributing to Kenya’s development agenda.

Despite bilateral trade remaining modest at approximately $54 million in 2025, the President said the two countries are targeting significant growth in commercial ties, with ambitions to raise trade volumes to $500 million by 2030.

The forum was attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and senior government officials from both countries.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto held talks with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association where discussions focused on expanding opportunities within Kenya’s maritime and blue economy sectors.

During the meeting, Norwegian shipping companies led by Wilhelmsen Ship Management committed to recruit 120 Kenyan seafarers by the end of 2026 and a further 1,000 by 2030.

The President later met Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg at Government House, where they discussed Norway’s management of its $2.1 trillion Government Pension Fund and sovereign wealth investments.

Kenya is currently pursuing legislation aimed at establishing a sovereign wealth fund to manage future revenues generated from natural resources.

President Ruto also held talks with Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace and paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Norway’s Parliament, Masud Gharakhani.

He later addressed the Oslo Forum 2026 High-Level Public Event, where he called for reforms to the global multilateral system to make it more inclusive and responsive to the interests of Africa and developing nations.

The President concluded his engagements with a working dinner hosted by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

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