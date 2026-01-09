KCSE 2025: Kenya High School Alumna Ashley Kerubo Scores Rare Straight A

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 9 – Ashley Kerubo Momanyi, a 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate and alumna of Kenya High School, has emerged among the country’s top performers after scoring a rare straight A in the national examinations.

Speaking from her family home in Kisumu on Friday following the release of the results by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos, Ashley expressed gratitude to God, her family, and teachers for supporting her academic journey.

“I am deeply thankful to God and everyone who stood with me throughout my secondary school years,” she said. “When I saw my results, I felt an overwhelming sense of joy. It was difficult to fully comprehend in the moment, but I’m grateful that the hard work paid off.”

Ashley’s achievement marks a continuation of her consistent academic excellence. Four years ago, she topped the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations after also posting straight As, placing her among a rare group of students who have dominated both national exams.

Her mother, Rose Abwunza, said the family had always believed in Ashley’s abilities and discipline.

“It’s her time. She has always worked hard, and this result reflects her dedication,” she said.

Looking ahead, Ashley has revealed plans to pursue a degree in mechatronics engineering, a multidisciplinary field combining mechanical, electronic, computer, and control engineering.

She said the course appeals to her passion for innovation and problem-solving.

“I am fascinated by how different systems work together to solve real-world problems,” Ashley explained. “Mechatronics offers a strong foundation across engineering disciplines, and in the future, I hope to explore areas such as astrophysics.”

The 2025 KCSE results showed an overall improvement in national performance, with more candidates attaining higher grades compared to previous years.

As celebrations continue in schools and homes across the country, Ashley Kerubo’s success stands out as a powerful example of discipline, consistency, and academic excellence, inspiring learners nationwide.