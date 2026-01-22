Junet downplays rift with Odinga family as he urges unity in ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has downplayed reports of a rift with members of the Odinga family, saying differences in political opinion should not be mistaken for conflict.

Speaking on Citizen TV Kenya, he clarified that his interactions with senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders, including Winnie Odinga and Oburu Oginga, reflect normal political discourse rather than any internal party clash.

“There’s nothing Winnie Odinga has asked me to support. Oburu can be in Kakamega, Winnie in Kibera, and I in Migori, but that doesn’t mean we are fighting,” Junet stated.

He emphasized that despite differing views, ODM would “soon speak with one voice.”

Political analysts note that these remarks come amid speculation of generational tensions within the party, particularly between younger leaders advocating reforms and established figures maintaining traditional strategies.

Junet’s in his comments sort to reassure ODM supporters and the public that internal debates are healthy and that the party remains united ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

“Differences in opinion are natural, but they should not be interpreted as division,” Junet added.

As ODM continues to prepare for the next political season, the leadership appears keen on projecting cohesion while accommodating diverse regional perspectives within the party.