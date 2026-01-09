Connect with us

(L-R) Justice William Ouko, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, IEBC Returning Officer Dr. Swalhah Yusuf, Justice Njoki Ndungu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Dr Smokin Wanjala and Justice Isaac Lenaola/Judiciary

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court names late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim’s replacement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u has been elected unopposed as the Supreme Court representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), replacing the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim.

The election, presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Dr. Swalhah Yusuf, OGW, was conducted in line with the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which mandates that a fresh nominee be submitted within 21 days of a vacancy on the Commission.

“Lady Justice Ndungu’s election ensures continuity in Supreme Court representation at the JSC and reinforces the Judiciary’s commitment to strong institutional governance, integrity, and constitutionalism,” Chief Justice Martha Koome’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Justice Ndung’u succeeds Justice Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

The late jurist was celebrated for his distinguished career in legal advocacy, judicial reform, and strengthening constitutional governance under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Rights advocate

At the time of his death, he served both as a Supreme Court Judge and as a JSC Commissioner, placing him at the centre of judicial governance and oversight.

Since her appointment to the Supreme Court in June 2011, Justice Ndung’u has built a reputation as a leading jurist and human rights advocate, with landmark contributions in constitutional interpretation, gender justice, and the promotion of equality in Kenya.

In addition to her new role at the JSC, Justice Ndung’u chairs key Judiciary committees, including the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee, underscoring her influence in institutional governance.

The election was conducted by members of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko.

The JSC, established under Article 171(2) of the Constitution, is tasked with managing and overseeing the Judiciary.

Its membership includes the Chief Justice as Chairperson, a Supreme Court Judge, Court of Appeal Judge, a High Court Judge and Magistrate, the Attorney General, two advocates, a Public Service Commission nominee; and two members who are not lawyers, appointed by the President with approval from the National Assembly to represent the public interest.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary serves as Secretary to the Commission.

Justice Ndung’u, in her acceptance speech, pledged to uphold the rule of law, strengthen accountability, enhance access to justice, and safeguard the independence of both the Judiciary and the JSC.

Chief Justice Koome congratulated her, praising her dedication to justice and emphasizing the role of the judiciary in driving social transformation. She also urged Kenyans to champion justice, particularly for the vulnerable.

