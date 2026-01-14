Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Havi, the 49th president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and a long-time critic of the JSC, said his application is intended to put the commission under public scrutiny/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Havi announces bid for Supreme Court job to confront JSC

Senior Counsel Nelson Havi has announced he will apply for the Supreme Court vacancy saying he wants to challenge the JSC publicly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — Senior Counsel Nelson Havi has announced his intention to apply for the vacant Supreme Court position, saying he wants to use the process to trigger a serious public conversation about the workings of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Havi, the 49th president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and a long-time critic of the JSC, said his application is intended to put the commission under public scrutiny.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will apply for the vacant position of Judge of the Supreme Court solely for the purpose of coming to have a serious public conversation with you on the role of the JSC. You can keep this tweet as one of the material to question me on,” Havi said.

The vacancy, gazetted on Tuesday by Chief Justice Martha Koome, follows the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, leaving the apex court with six judges.

Koome gazettes Supreme Court slot after death of Justice Ibrahim

JSC seeks judge to restore full bench before 2027 election

While the court remains quorate to hear most appeals, the current even-numbered bench could pose challenges in presidential election petitions, where a split decision could result in a deadlock.

Under Article 163 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is composed of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice, and five other judges, forming the full complement required for the court’s operations.

Since its establishment under the 2010 Constitution, the Supreme Court has played a decisive role in shaping Kenya’s legal and political landscape.

Its judges handle some of the country’s most consequential cases, including presidential election disputes, appeals from lower courts, advisory opinions to the government, and applications from judges challenging removal tribunals.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Omtatah demands recall of KCSE results over KSL grading dispute

Senator Omtatah has protested KNEC’s exclusion of Kenya Sign Language from KCSE aggregate scores for hearing candidates vowing court action.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why the Supreme Court needs a seventh judge before the 2027 election

The JSC seeks a new Supreme Court judge after Justice Mohammed Ibrahim’s death, aiming to restore a full bench ahead of the crucial 2027...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome opens race for Supreme Court Judge after Justice Ibrahim’s death

Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted a vacancy for a Supreme Court judge following the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, setting a 15-year...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Warns Rivals Against Inciting Youth as NYOTA Rollout Continues

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned political rivals against inciting young people to violence and political confrontation, saying leaders should instead support initiatives that...

15 hours ago

Kenya

LSK Threatens ‘Radical Surgery’ on Judiciary Over Ban on External State Counsel

Odhiambo condemned the interim orders in Nakuru Petition E001 of 2026, calling them a “nefarious scheme” aimed at crippling the legal profession.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Koome installs 2 new JSC members

Chief Justice Martha Koome has sworn in Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u and Everlyne Olwande as members of the Judicial Service Commission, strengthening judicial...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Words like hot air will not find their way in my judgments’: Akech to Koome

Professor Migai Akech told the JSC he will ensure judgments are grounded in law and evidence, steering clear of rhetoric or “hot air,” echoing...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome to install 2 JSC members on Tuesday

Chief Justice Martha Koome is set to swear in Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Everlyne Olwande as Judicial Service Commission members.

1 day ago