Atwoli meets Supreme Court Judge in company of former VP Moody Awori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Tuesday shared a year-end moment with Kenya’s ninth Vice President, Moody Arthur Awori, and Supreme Court Judge William Ouko, as he extended New Year wishes to Kenyans.

Atwoli described the meeting as a moment of reflection as the year draws to a close, wishing the country peace, good health and success in the coming year.

“Today with Kenya’s ninth Vice President, Moody Arthur Awori, and Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Ouko. As the year comes to an end, I wish all Kenyans a Happy New Year filled with good health and success in all their endeavours. May the Lord guide and protect us all,” Atwoli said.