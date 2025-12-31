Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atwoli described the meeting as a moment of reflection as the year draws to a close, wishing the country peace, good health and success in the coming year/Francis Atwoli

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli meets Supreme Court Judge in company of former VP Moody Awori

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli meets former Vice President Moody Awori and Supreme Court Judge William Ouko as he shares a New Year message to Kenyans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Tuesday shared a year-end moment with Kenya’s ninth Vice President, Moody Arthur Awori, and Supreme Court Judge William Ouko, as he extended New Year wishes to Kenyans.

Atwoli described the meeting as a moment of reflection as the year draws to a close, wishing the country peace, good health and success in the coming year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Today with Kenya’s ninth Vice President, Moody Arthur Awori, and Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Ouko. As the year comes to an end, I wish all Kenyans a Happy New Year filled with good health and success in all their endeavours. May the Lord guide and protect us all,” Atwoli said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP’s Augustus Muli calls on IEBC to fix gaps ahead of 2027 polls

NLP leader Augustus Muli urges the IEBC to reform and ensure credible, transparent elections ahead of 2027 General Election.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi promises answers for Jirongo’s death amid push for inquest

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi promises a conclusive government probe into the death of former minister Cyrus Jirongo following a fatal crash on the Nairobi–Nakuru...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA hands Isiolo South candidate nomination certificate ahead of February poll

UDA has nominated Tubi Mohamed Tubi as its candidate for the Isiolo South parliamentary by-election set for February 26, 2026, following the death of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila death ranked most consequential event of the year

Infotrak poll lists Raila Odinga’s death as the most significant event of 2025 at 30 per cent , followed by Gen Z protests at...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

County official says Natembeya nursing broken leg after Christmas accident

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is recovering after breaking his leg in a Christmas accident, a county official confirmed, explaining his recent absence from...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale dismisses Mudavadi’s ‘disruptive’ seventh ballot call

Health CS Aden Duale rejects Musalia Mudavadi’s call for a seventh ballot in 2027, citing risks of uncertainty and sufficiency of existing constitutional mechanisms.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria scolds Matiangi’s silence amid assault on Uhuru by Ruto allies

Moses Kuria questions Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni’s silence as ODM leaders accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of meddling in party affairs, warning of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM-UDA deal in January: Raila party seeks early union with Ruto

A senior official has called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

2 days ago