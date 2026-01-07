Joho to Lead Commemoration of Late Raila’s 81st Birthday in Tribute Event in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – – Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has announced plans to commemorate veteran opposition leader and his political mentor Raila Odinga during his 81st birthday slated for January 7.

Joho, who has served as ODM Deputy Leader and Raila’s point-man in Mombasa region said Wednesday’s fete will be an event to celebrate Raila’s resilience, vision and lasting influence.

Raila, who rose to be Kenya’s second Prime Minister died at age 80 from a cardiac arrest in Kerala, India, on October 15, 2025, while seeking Ayurvedic treatment.

For most of his political life, the Late Raila Odinga has been seen as symbol of resistance and political reform.

The ODM Party founder inspired a passionate and loyal following throughout his political career. His supporters called him ‘Engima’ ‘Baba’, ‘Agwambo’, ‘Nyundo’ and ‘Tinga’.

He was widely regarded as a master strategist and mass mobiliser, often drawing huge crowds to his political rallies, and he had a deep ability to connect with ordinary people.

Joho said leaders and supporters would gather to honour Raila, whom he described as a symbol of perseverance and purposeful leadership in Kenya’s political history.

He noted that Raila’s political journey has been defined not by the absence of struggle, but by the courage to confront challenges with resolve and conviction.

“His journey teaches us that resilience is not the absence of struggle but the courage to walk through it with purpose,” Joho said.

The Mining CS added that Raila’s impact extends beyond his personal political career, arguing that his ideals have taken root in the minds and hearts of those he has mentored over the years.

“His vision did not end with him. It took root in the minds and hearts of those he mentored,” he said.

The former Kisauni MP and later Mombasa Governor said Raila’s legacy continues to inspire new generations of leaders, stressing that true leadership should be measured by the influence it has on others rather than the length of time one spends in public office.

“In us, his ideals continue to breathe, reminding us that true leadership is measured not by years but by the generations it awakens,” Joho added.