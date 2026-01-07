Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Joho to Lead Commemoration of Late Raila’s 81st Birthday in Tribute Event in Mombasa

Joho said leaders and supporters would gather to honour Raila, whom he described as a symbol of perseverance and purposeful leadership in Kenya’s political history.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – – Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has announced plans to commemorate veteran opposition leader and his political mentor Raila Odinga during his 81st birthday slated for January 7.

Joho, who has served as ODM Deputy Leader and Raila’s point-man in Mombasa region said Wednesday’s fete will be an event to celebrate Raila’s resilience, vision and lasting influence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raila, who rose to be Kenya’s second Prime Minister died at age 80 from a cardiac arrest in Kerala, India, on October 15, 2025, while seeking Ayurvedic treatment.

For most of his political life, the Late Raila Odinga has been seen as symbol of resistance and political reform.

The ODM Party founder inspired a passionate and loyal following throughout his political career. His supporters called him ‘Engima’ ‘Baba’, ‘Agwambo’, ‘Nyundo’ and ‘Tinga’.

He was widely regarded as a master strategist and mass mobiliser, often drawing huge crowds to his political rallies, and he had a deep ability to connect with ordinary people.

Joho said leaders and supporters would gather to honour Raila, whom he described as a symbol of perseverance and purposeful leadership in Kenya’s political history.

He noted that Raila’s political journey has been defined not by the absence of struggle, but by the courage to confront challenges with resolve and conviction.

“His journey teaches us that resilience is not the absence of struggle but the courage to walk through it with purpose,” Joho said.

The Mining CS added that Raila’s impact extends beyond his personal political career, arguing that his ideals have taken root in the minds and hearts of those he has mentored over the years.

“His vision did not end with him. It took root in the minds and hearts of those he mentored,” he said.

The former Kisauni MP and later Mombasa Governor said Raila’s legacy continues to inspire new generations of leaders, stressing that true leadership should be measured by the influence it has on others rather than the length of time one spends in public office.

“In us, his ideals continue to breathe, reminding us that true leadership is measured not by years but by the generations it awakens,” Joho added.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

IPOA probes Mombasa shooting of 14-year-old boy

The 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Mombasa on New Year’s Eve.

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

IG Kanja Reviews Plans to Establish National Police University

According to IG Kanja, the proposed university is designed to professionalize policing by aligning training with constitutional standards, global best practices, and the National...

4 hours ago

CBC

Sossion: Grade 10 CBC rollout faces crisis over unprepared teachers

“Competency-based teaching is a high-order form of teaching… If we insist on this path, we must rethink who is standing at the front of...

6 hours ago

Kenya

BBS Mall owners want Gachagua censored by NCIC for linking them to Minnesota heist

Gachagua is under fire after lawyers accuse him of ethnic vilification over remarks connecting Eastleigh businesses to a US fraud case.

8 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

DPP to appeal sentence in Kajiado sexual assault case

The DPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence imposed, as it does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence nor sufficiently meet the...

8 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Agriculture, Construction Drive Kenya’s 4.9% Economic Growth in Q3 2025

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector expanded by 3.2 percent during the period under review, while the construction sector rebounded strongly from a 2.6...

8 hours ago

Headlines

42 trade unions endorse Atwoli for a 6th term as COTU-Kenya Sec-Gen

"Today, in my capacity as the Secretary General of COTU (K), I hosted 42 General Secretaries from affiliated trade unions for a preparatory lunch,...

9 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Drought and supply gaps fuel food crisis as court weighs fate of imports

In submissions before the High Court sitting in Kerugoya, State Counsel Samuel Kaumba, Erick Theuri and other government lawyers warned that blocking imports would...

10 hours ago