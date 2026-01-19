IPOA Launches Probe Into Fatal Police Shooting in Nyeri County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it is investigating a fatal shooting incident involving police officers at Karatina Police Station in Mathira East Sub-County, Nyeri County.

According to IPOA, the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 pm on Sunday when George Gathu Matheri was shot following a brief confrontation with officers on patrol within Karatina Town.

The police officer suspected of firing the fatal shot has been arrested and detained, and is expected to be arraigned in court pending further processing.

Following Matheri’s death, residents in the area reportedly barricaded the Nairobi–Karatina highway, disrupting traffic and vandalizing property of unknown value, heightening tension in the town.

In response, IPOA has deployed a Rapid Response Team from its Nyeri Regional Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The authority has seized the scene and is collecting crucial forensic and ballistic evidence.

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and appealed to the public for calm.

“We call on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation,” said Hassan.

He further assured that the authority is committed to independence, impartiality, and fairness, and that all efforts are being made to ensure justice for the family of Matheri.

