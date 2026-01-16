IEBC Holds National Planning Meeting Ahead of February 26 By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday held a joint National Planning Meeting as part of its preparations for February 26 by-elections.

According to the commission, the meeting aims to ensure meticulous planning and coordination for the polls to fill four vacant elective positions across the country.

“The by-elections will be conducted for the Member of the National Assembly seat in Isiolo South Constituency, along with County Assembly Ward seats in West Kabras (Malava Constituency), Evurore, and Muminji (Mbeere Constituency). These seats became vacant following the death or resignation of the previous officeholders,” the electoral body indicated in a statement.

Bringing together key departments and stakeholders, the meeting focused on critical operational and governance matters to guarantee a smooth, credible, and transparent electoral process.

Areas under review included data protection compliance, human resource allocation and security, safeguarding the integrity of the voter register, training frameworks for election officials, and audit procedures.

Additionally, discussions addressed candidate registration systems, strategies for stakeholder engagement, oath administration, and overall coordination of by-election activities.

The Commission underscored the importance of early, coordinated planning as a strategy to mitigate risks, enhance operational efficiency, and build public trust in the electoral process.

It reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the by-elections in full compliance with the Constitution, electoral laws, and best practices.

The outcomes of the planning meeting are expected to shape the operational timelines and guide subsequent engagements with political parties, candidates, security agencies, and other key stakeholders as preparations intensify ahead of the February 2026 by-elections.