‘He Was My Father, My Leader, My Friend’: Winnie Odinga on Coping with Loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Winnie Odinga has spoken candidly about the emotional weight of losing her father, describing a deeply layered relationship that went beyond family to politics, mentorship and friendship.

In an emotional reflection on Citizen TV, Winnie said coping without her father has been one of the most difficult experiences of her life, noting that their bond was both personal and professional.

“It’s quite a difficult topic for me to discuss. We had a very complex relationship,” she said. “He was my father, he was my party leader, he was my mentor and he was also my closest friend.”

Her remarks offer a rare glimpse into the private side of one of Kenya’s most prominent political families, revealing the emotional toll that comes with growing up under the shadow of national leadership and public expectations.

Winnie explained that her father played multiple roles in her life, shaping not only her personal values but also her political worldview.

As a mentor and party leader, he guided her entry into public life, while as a parent and confidant, he provided personal support that is now deeply missed.

“Coping with this difficult time without him has been quite difficult,” she added, underscoring the sense of loss that continues to follow her.

The statement has resonated widely, drawing public sympathy and sparking conversations about grief, legacy and the often unseen emotional burden carried by children of political leaders.

As she continues to find her footing without her father’s presence, Winnie’s reflection stands as a poignant reminder that leadership legacies are not only measured in political achievements, but also in the personal relationships left behind.