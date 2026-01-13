Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Govt defends South Lokichar Oil Plan as Parliament faces tight review deadline

“The joint development ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure, including a shared central processing facility, and aligns with international industry best practice,” Wandayi told the committees.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – The Government has defended its decision to approve the South Lokichar Field Development Plan (FDP), arguing that the project is legally sound, economically viable and critical to unlocking Kenya’s upstream petroleum potential.

Appearing before a joint sitting of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy and the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi outlined the rationale behind the approval of the FDP and revised Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for Blocks T6 and T7 in the South Lokichar Basin.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wandayi said the plan complies with the Petroleum Act, 2019 and the Constitution, noting that commercial oil fields had been established in the two blocks but were marginal when considered independently.

As a result, a joint development strategy was adopted to improve economic viability and operational efficiency.

“The joint development ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure, including a shared central processing facility, and aligns with international industry best practice,” the Cabinet Secretary told the committees.

Co-chair of the joint committees, Baringo Senator William Kisang, underscored the urgency of the parliamentary review process, saying lawmakers were working under tight timelines.

“The timelines for this are very tight and we must table a report before February 24, 2025,” Senator Kisang said.

National Assembly co-chair David Gikaria echoed the urgency, warning that delays could see Parliament lose its input in the process.

“We have 60 days to get public views on this South Lokichar Field Development Plan and present them to both Houses for consideration. If we are overtaken by time, the plan is ratified without our input,” Gikaria said.

The South Lokichar Basin hosts an estimated 2.85 billion barrels of stock tank oil initially in place, with recoverable resources estimated at 429 million barrels over the life of the project. The most mature fields include Ngamia, Ekales, Amosing and Twiga.

A key point of contention has been the increase of the cost recovery ceiling to 85 per cent for both blocks, up from 55 per cent for Block T6 and 65 per cent for Block T7.

Wandayi said the adjustment was necessary to attract financing for the capital-intensive project, which has struggled to secure strategic partners due to its marginal nature and shifting global investment away from hydrocarbons.

He noted that comparable petroleum-producing countries such as Angola, Cameroon and Ghana allow cost recovery ceilings of between 85 and 100 per cent, adding that Kenyan law does not prescribe a fixed limit.

The government has also retained a 20 per cent participation interest in the project, meaning it will contribute proportionately to development costs if it elects to take up the stake.

Parliament is expected to deliberate on the FDP and PSCs before making a decision on ratification.

The joint committee will conduct public hearings and participation as from tomorrow in Turkana, West Pokot, Lamu, Mombasa, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Murkomen Leads Review of Correctional Services to Align with National Housing and Food Security Agenda

The department also resolved to fast-track the productive use of under-utilised prison land to boost food production, supporting the country’s food security agenda.

1 hour ago

Kenya

County Attorneys Condemn Nakuru High Court Orders Halting Engagement of Private Law Firms

The County Attorneys argue that the orders raise serious constitutional, procedural, and governance concerns, warning that they risk undermining devolution, due process, and access...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Zambia Prepares for 2026 Vote With Study Tour of Kenya’s IEBC

The visit comes at a critical moment for Zambia’s electoral system following recent constitutional amendments that introduced a Mixed Member Proportional Representation framework.

6 hours ago

Kenya

iShowSpeed Explains Drinking Cow Blood with Milk During Maasai Mara Visit

The gesture took place during his visit to a Maasai village, where he engaged in traditional activities and interacted closely with the community

8 hours ago

EDUCATION

Zambia’s free education policy brings over 2.3 million children back to school

"These children were thirsty for knowledge. It was money that kept them away," Education Minister Douglas Syakalima said when welcoming learners back from their...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya to leverage adventure sports to boost tourism sector

KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that adventure sports, such as mountain trail running, mountain biking,...

12 hours ago

Kenya

“I Am Not an Influencer”: Omanyala Responds to iShowSpeed Race Hype

Omanyala made it clear that his decision was rooted in professionalism rather than disrespect.

15 hours ago

BBI

COIN-10 Committee to Roll Out Public Consultations on Ten-Point Agenda Implementation

The led by Agnes Zani said that the consultations are intended to broaden stakeholder participation and ensure that citizens’ priorities are reflected in the...

16 hours ago