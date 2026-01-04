Gachagua claims Minnesota fraud funded Ruto’s campaign, asks Trump to act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 — DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has called on the US to expedite an ongoing probe into the Minnesota fraud scheme alleging the use of part of the proceeds in President William Ruto’s 2022 campaign.

Speaking during a Sunday church service at AIPCA Kiratina in Komothai, Githunguri Constituency, Kiambu County, the former Deputy President urged Washington to pursue the suspects with urgency, accusing the Kenyan government of shielding those involved through court orders that have frustrated extradition efforts.

Gachagua alleged that President Ruto was a beneficiary of the proceeds of the alleged looting, claiming the funds were used to bankroll his successful presidential bid.

He further challenged the US government to adopt what he described as decisive tactics similar to those used in the recent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

His remarks come amid an intensifying US federal investigation into massive fraud schemes in Minnesota that allegedly siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded aid meant for vulnerable children under the pandemic-era Feeding Our Future programme.

On December 30, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle what he described as large-scale fraud networks, noting that investigations so far had already uncovered a $250 million scheme involving sham vendors, shell companies and extensive money laundering.

According to the FBI, the probe has resulted in 78 indictments and 57 convictions on charges including wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, with investigators warning that the cases prosecuted so far may represent only a fraction of the broader network.

The investigations have also drawn attention to alleged international links.

Real estate

Earlier, the White House named Kenya among countries allegedly connected to proceeds of the Minnesota schemes, claiming that some of the funds were used to acquire property and luxury assets abroad, including in Kenya.

Kenyan authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Gachagua also accused President Ruto of sabotaging the fight against drug and substance abuse during his tenure as Deputy President, saying it was ironic for the President to now promise a crackdown on drug trafficking despite having previously undermined anti-drug efforts.

He further alleged that the President had appointed individuals linked to the drug trade into Cabinet, arguing that the government could not credibly claim to be fighting narcotics while allegedly enabling their proliferation.

Turning to the opposition’s agenda, Gachagua said the United Opposition would prioritise free education, the revival of the Linda Mama programme introduced under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and agricultural reforms aimed at improving livelihoods. He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of turning poverty into a competition.

The former Deputy President dismissed recent opinion polls showing declining support for him and rising popularity for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), claiming the surveys were sponsored to create a false political narrative.

He said President Ruto’s influence had waned, citing confusion surrounding the Junior Secondary School transition and challenges in the education sector.

Gachagua also defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against criticism from a section of ODM leaders, saying Uhuru had the right to associate with anyone, and accusing Ruto of using political surrogates to attack his predecessor.

He was accompanied by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, who echoed his remarks, before proceeding to engage residents in various parts of Githunguri Constituency.