Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NGAAF CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa/FILE/NGAAF

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC vs Telewa: NGAAF CEO faces suspension amid money laundering probe

EACC recommends six-month half-pay suspension for NGAAF CEO Roy Telewa over money laundering and unexplained wealth as court intervenes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recommended the suspension of National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa on half pay pending investigations into alleged money laundering and unexplained wealth.

EACC asked Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo to suspend Telewa for up to six months even as the embattled CEO moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court where he obtained orders temporarily halting his removal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In orders issued on Tuesday, Justice Jemimah Keli certified Telewa’s application as urgent and barred the NGAAF Board and the Gender Ministry from convening any meeting aimed at his suspension or removal.

“Pending the hearing of this application, the court issues a temporary conservatory order restraining the respondents from suspending, removing, terminating or in any manner interfering with the applicant’s lawful tenure and functions as CEO,” the court ruled.

The court also barred the appointment of any acting or substantive CEO at NGAAF pending an inter partes hearing on January 21.

Interference

In its advisory to the CS, the anti-graft agency defended the suspension as necessary to allow investigations to proceed “without interference.”

“The Commission is investigating Roy Sasaka Telewa, CEO of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, for violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution and offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act,” the EACC stated.

The commission said Telewa faces allegations including possession of unexplained wealth, abuse of office, conflict of interest, and money laundering.

On January 8, 2026, detectives carried out searches at Telewa’s residence and office after obtaining a court warrant.

“During the searches, incriminating documents were recovered,” the commission said, without providing further details.

The anti-graft agency cited the law to justify its recommendation, noting provisions on suspension of public officers while investigations are ongoing.

“Under Regulation 25(3) of the Leadership and Integrity Regulations, an officer under suspension shall be on half pay pending investigations,” the letter reads.

EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the proposed suspension should take effect from the date the ministry receives the letter and last six months, pending completion of investigations.

“To ensure investigations proceed without interference, the Commission recommends the suspension of Roy Sasaka Telewa for six months on half pay,” Mohamud stated.

EACC copied the letter to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei and the NGAAF Board Chairperson.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Presidency roots for mediation to tame litigation paralysis in GMO sector

The Presidency backs mediation training for NBA officials to resolve GMO disputes efficiently, reduce litigation, and strengthen Kenya’s regulatory leadership.

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masquerade: MCSK warns against fired CEO who refuses to pack and go

MCSK has called out former CEO Ezekiel Mutua for masquerading as the society’s boss, warning the public he has no authority.

2 days ago

TRAFFIC ALERT

Crash on Nairobi’s Red Hill causes traffic delays

A Powwater tanker overturned on Nairobi’s Red Hill Road Monday morning, partially blocking traffic toward Waiyaki Way. No injuries reported, but motorists face delays.

2 days ago

Kenya

4 police officers, NEA officials face sanctions over First Choice job scam

Four police officers and two NEA officials face scrutiny for failing Kenyans in the First Choice job scam, as the Ombudsman demands urgent action.

6 days ago

County News

Wahome turns up heat on Sakaja over illegal floors in South C collapse

Lands CS Alice Wahome has blamed Nairobi City County for the South C building collapse, saying illegal approval of extra floors and corruption at...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua claims Minnesota fraud funded Ruto’s campaign, asks Trump to act

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged the Trump administration to expedite investigations and arrests of money launderers linked to stolen funds from Minnesota, accusing...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Body retrieved from collapsed South C building, one person still missing

A body has been recovered from the collapsed South C building as rescue teams enter day three of operations, with one person still feared...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu Owino seeks urgent police response after gun fight with Alai

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino wants security agencies to investigate Kilimani MCA Robert Alai over a confrontation involving a firearm at a Nairobi restaurant.

January 4, 2026