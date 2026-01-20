CS Ogamba says Grade 9 -10 transition at 75pc, mop-up underway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says the transition rate from Grade 9 to Grade 10 currently stands at 75 percent nationwide.

Speaking on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, the CS pointed out that mop-up efforts are being implemented across the country to ensure 100 percent transition of eligible students.

He stated that these efforts aim to identify and support students who may have missed the standard promotion period, ensuring that all learners continue their secondary education without disruption.

“We are committed to achieving full transition from Grade 9 to Grade 10 and are deploying strategies to reach every student,” said CS Ogamba.

The initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance education access, reduce dropouts, and improve national academic outcomes.

He stated that achieving a 100 percent transition rate from Grade 9 to Grade 10 is critical to ensuring that students are adequately prepared for national exams and career readiness and strengthening Kenya’s secondary education pipeline and workforce development.

Ogamba made it clear that no student will be left behind, with interventions prioritized for areas facing challenges such as poverty, accessibility, and inadequate school infrastructure.

“We are taking decisive steps to ensure that every eligible learner moves seamlessly from Grade 9 to Grade 10. Our vision is to create an education system where all students, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities to succeed,” he stated.

He observed that the Ministry plans to release weekly progress reports on the mop-up efforts, enabling education stakeholders to track the number of students reached and the overall transition rate.

He stated that county education offices are also being tasked with identifying barriers to progression and implementing tailored interventions.

“With these measures in place, Kenya is poised to achieve full Grade 9 to Grade 10 transition, ensuring continuity in education and laying a strong foundation for national academic excellence.”