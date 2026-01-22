Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Buuri MP Rindikiri Injured in Road Accident While Heading to NYOTA Event in Meru

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled programme after medical assessment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri was involved in a road accident on Thursday morning along the Nanyuki–Meru highway while en route to Meru County to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Fund project launch at Kinoru Stadium.

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled programme after medical assessment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The accident occurred near Siraji area in Timau and involved another vehicle carrying Catholic nuns. Police said all occupants of both vehicles escaped without serious injuries.

Emergency responders and security personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene to manage traffic and ensure the safety of those involved as investigations into the cause of the accident were launched.

Mr Rindikiri later confirmed the incident in a social media post, thanking Kenyans and his constituents for their concern and prayers.

“My team and I appreciate the concern shown following a road incident. We are all safe and doing well. Thank you to my constituents and fellow Kenyans for the prayers and goodwill,” the MP said.

He was travelling to join President Ruto and other leaders at the NYOTA Fund programme in Meru, part of the government’s youth and enterprise empowerment initiatives being rolled out across the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto Directs Chiefs to Ensure All Junior Secondary School Learners Report to School

Learners to report regardless of fees or school uniform as government enforces 100% transition.

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Sugar Prices to Remain Stable Despite Production Dip, Kenya Sugar Board assures

The Kenya Sugar Board said the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet market demand, despite lower domestic output recorded in 2025 and continuing...

1 hour ago

Kenya

ODPC Confirms Deletion of Kenyans’ Biometric Data by Worldcoin

The ODPC stated that Worldcoin had fully complied with government directives to delete iris scan data, which had prompted the suspension of its operations...

2 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC advertises temporary jobs ahead of February 26 by-elections

According to the commission, the available positions include Support Electoral Trainers, Presiding Officers and Deputy Presiding Officers, and Polling and Counting Clerks.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Strengthens Lake Victoria Security to Combat Smuggling, Protect Livelihoods

KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso highlighted that upgraded facilities are expected to strengthen patrol operations, improve officer welfare, and enhance rapid response capabilities to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet Downplays Rift With Sifuna, Says ODM Will Close Ranks Behind Party Line

Junet who is also the National Assembly Minority Leader said the differences between senior party figures should not be mistaken for personal hostility or...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Zani-Led Team to roll-out public hearing on implementation of NADCO, 10-Point Agenda

Zani also announced that the committee will roll out nationwide stakeholder consultations starting early next month as part of its mandate.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Allies Dedicate 2026 to God as Focus Shifts to 2027 Re-election Bid

-President William Ruto’s top government officials on Wednesday formally dedicated the year 2026 to God, signalling the start of what insiders describe as a...

3 hours ago