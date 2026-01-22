Buuri MP Rindikiri Injured in Road Accident While Heading to NYOTA Event in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri was involved in a road accident on Thursday morning along the Nanyuki–Meru highway while en route to Meru County to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Fund project launch at Kinoru Stadium.

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled programme after medical assessment.

The accident occurred near Siraji area in Timau and involved another vehicle carrying Catholic nuns. Police said all occupants of both vehicles escaped without serious injuries.

Emergency responders and security personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene to manage traffic and ensure the safety of those involved as investigations into the cause of the accident were launched.

Mr Rindikiri later confirmed the incident in a social media post, thanking Kenyans and his constituents for their concern and prayers.

“My team and I appreciate the concern shown following a road incident. We are all safe and doing well. Thank you to my constituents and fellow Kenyans for the prayers and goodwill,” the MP said.

He was travelling to join President Ruto and other leaders at the NYOTA Fund programme in Meru, part of the government’s youth and enterprise empowerment initiatives being rolled out across the country.