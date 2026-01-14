Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio rift widens as Uhuru is asked to intervene in Junet ouster

A group of Azimio-affiliated parties has demanded the resignation of Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, accusing him of undermining the coalition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — A group of parties affiliated to the Azimio Coalition has called for the immediate resignation of National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, accusing him of conduct that they say undermines the coalition’s credibility and betrays the legacy of its founding leaders.

Azimio parties demand House shakeup to axe Junet as Minority Leader

The parties, led by National Liberal Party leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli, said Junet’s continued stay in office is untenable, citing what they described as reckless and defamatory remarks against former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the more than ten parties accused Junet of making utterances that “slander the name and legacy” of the former head of state.

“His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta served the nation with dignity, protected Kenya’s territorial integrity, upheld national cohesion, and shepherded a peaceful transition of power. Any attempt to diminish that record is dishonest and an affront to millions of Kenyans,” the parties said.

Mismanaged funds

The parties also raised concerns over the handling of funds allocated for Azimio agents during the 2022 General Election, claiming mismanagement that weakened the coalition’s grassroots operations and compromised electoral vigilance.

They argued that the failures directly contributed to Azimio’s repeated losses in its presidential bid.

Pointing the finger at Junet, the parties said the conduct went beyond incompetence and amounted to “a pattern of internal sabotage that eroded trust at crucial moments.”

“In light of these developments, we call for the immediate retirement of Junet Mohamed from all Azimio leadership positions,” the statement read.

The parties have now formally asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a consultative meeting of all Azimio-affiliated parties to chart a new leadership path following the death of Raila Odinga, the exit of Martha Karua, and what they say should be Junet’s impending departure.

They said the coalition, which was formed on March 12, 2022 on the promise of unity, reforms and democratic ideals, must “cleanse itself of actions and actors that work against its destiny.”

According to the group, the proposed meeting should focus on filling vacant positions in both the National Executive Council and the Coalition Council, restoring internal discipline, and preparing the alliance for the 2027 General Election.

