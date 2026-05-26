Kindiki hits Opposition, says Ruto’s record will speak in 2027 polls

NAIROBI,Kenya May 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s development record, saying next year’s General Election will be decided on performance and service delivery rather than political rhetoric.

Speaking during the launch of the Magaoni-Masindeni Primary Schools Last Mile Electricity Supply projects in Msambweni Constituency on Tuesday, Kindiki noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration was focused on transforming livelihoods through infrastructure, electricity connectivity, markets and the blue economy.

Prof Kindiki maintained that President William Ruto would seek re-election on the basis of roads, electricity connectivity, ports and markets delivered under his administration.

“Next year’s general election is a simple contest between performance and delivery against empty rhetoric, propaganda and division,” Kindiki said.

The DP argued that leaders now criticising the government had previously occupied senior positions but failed to improve the lives of wananchi.

“Those in opposition lecturing us now on how best to run the affairs of the country are not angels who have just fallen from the skies. They occupied high positions in government, including the position I currently occupy. They have nothing to show for their time in office,” he charged.

The Deputy President disclosed that the government had allocated Sh1.8 billion to connect an additional 15,300 households in Kwale County to electricity through the national grid.

He added that the Sh256 million Msambweni Last Mile project would benefit more than 2,500 households in 31 villages.

Prof Kindiki further highlighted the government’s heavy investment in the blue economy, including construction of the Sh2.6 billion Shimoni Fish Port, which he described as the largest fish port in East Africa.

He explained that the national government, working with the county administration, would equip fishermen with modern vessels to support deep-sea fishing and improve earnings.

The Deputy President reiterated that the government was committed to resolving land disputes and ending squatter problems at the Coast through issuance of title deeds.

On national identification documents, Prof Kindiki emphasised that the government had abolished discriminatory vetting processes for ID cards and birth certificates, insisting all Kenyans should be treated equally regardless of religion or ethnicity.

He also assured Kenyans that the 2027 elections would be free and fair, stressing that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission would safeguard the will of voters.