NLP leader urges Kalonzo to back Ukambani unity pact ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli has written a strongly worded open letter to Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, urging a historic unity pact among Ukambani political leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In the letter shared on Friday, Muli rejected claims that he is a “traitor” or a “proxy of President William Ruto,” insisting that his political loyalty is solely to the Kamba community.

“I am not Ruto’s proxy. I am not Gachagua’s messenger. I am Ukambani’s insurance policy,” he stated.

Muli warned that remarks often attributed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — that “five million cannot support three million” — reflect a calculated political strategy rather than mere rhetoric, arguing that it has long disadvantaged smaller voting blocs.

“It is not an insult. It is a strategy. And it has worked against us for 60 years because we walk to the negotiation table divided and weak,” he wrote, urging Kalonzo to spearhead a united regional front.

The NLP leader argued that Ukambani’s estimated two million votes are repeatedly “leased out” to larger national coalitions during elections, with limited tangible returns for the region.

He proposed that a united Ukambani bloc could consolidate votes alongside diaspora communities, Lower Eastern allies, and other marginalized groups to form a potential five-million-strong voting force.

“A divided Ukambani is two million votes that others lease every five years. A united Ukambani is the seed of a five-million-vote bloc that can finally deliver a Kamba leader to State House,” Muli said.

Muli also revisited past electoral cycles, arguing that Ukambani’s political support has not translated into proportional development gains.

“1997: We gave votes. We got dust. 2013: We gave votes. Our dams stalled. 2017: We gave votes. We got hunger. 2022: We gave votes. We got promises,” he wrote, warning that the pattern could persist into 2027 unless political unity is achieved.

He outlined a proposal dubbed the Ukambani Unity Pact 2027, calling for a single, costed regional development agenda prioritising water projects, roads, jobs, irrigation, and market infrastructure.

The plan also proposes the creation of a nine-member negotiating council comprising representatives from political parties, elders, youth, women’s groups, clergy, professionals, and diaspora communities to oversee political engagements and ensure accountability.

“Any leader who cuts a side deal is answerable to the community. The era of ‘I was called to State House’ ends. We were all called to poverty. That is the only call we answer now,” he wrote.

While acknowledging Kalonzo’s decades of leadership, Muli challenged him to transition from being a regional political pillar to a unifying force capable of consolidating Ukambani’s political strength.

“You have carried Ukambani for over three decades. We honour you for that. But carrying Ukambani and uniting Ukambani are two different assignments. The first made you our elder. The second can give us the presidency,” he stated.

Muli further referenced former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that his political outlook reflects lessons from past electoral alliances.

“Gachagua is a man already bitten once by a snake. He was played by Ruto. He delivered Mount Kenya, then was discarded. A man who has been used builds firewalls. ‘Five million cannot support three million’ is his firewall. But he also understands power in numbers,” Muli wrote.

The letter, which was copied to the Kamba Council of Elders, Kamba Professionals Forum, diaspora groups, and media houses, signals a renewed push to reposition Ukambani politics from fragmented bargaining to bloc-based negotiation.

He closed with a direct appeal for unity:

“My hand is not extended to beg. It is extended to build. The agenda is clear. The numbers are possible. If we unite, we win with you. If we don’t, we all lose, including you.”