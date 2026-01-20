Connect with us

Aviation workers threaten nationwide shutdown as mediation talks collapse

Kenya Aviation Workers Union has issued a fresh 7-day strike notice after court-ordered talks collapsed, warning of a nationwide shutdown over pay and labour disputes with KCAA.aviation-workers-union-strike-notice-kcaa-pay-dispute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a fresh strike notice after the collapse of court-ordered mediation talks, citing unresolved key demands including a long-overdue pay rise.

KAWU on Tuesday gave the government and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) seven days to resolve the dispute or face a nationwide shutdown of aviation operations.

Addressing the press, KAWU Secretary-General Moses Ndiema said workers have gone for more than 11 years without a salary review, accusing KCAA of discrimination and bad faith in handling staff welfare issues.

“The mediation process ordered by the court has collapsed, and our members are frustrated. We cannot continue working under these conditions,” Ndiema said.

He warned that failure to act within the seven-day ultimatum would trigger a total shutdown of Kenya’s airspace.

“We will close the airspace, ground everything, and shut down all Kenyan airports. This is a warning. If they do not intervene and resolve our issues within seven days, we will take action,” he said.

KAWU yields to court directive for talks, suspends strike

KAWU officials said the dispute revolves around delayed pay reviews, career progression stagnation and what they described as unequal treatment of staff within the aviation authority.

Union official Walter Ongeri called on the government to step in urgently to avert a crisis in the aviation sector.

“We are asking the government to intervene now and save face before the situation escalates into a full-blown shutdown of operations,” Ongeri said.

A strike by aviation workers would disrupt flights at all Kenyan airports, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, dealing a major blow to tourism, trade and regional air traffic.

