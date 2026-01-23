Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi/FILE

Kenya

Ahmednasir Rejects Supreme Court Return, Calls Lifting of Ban an “Appeasement Ploy”

He insisterd that the Supreme Court must publicly acknowledge that the ban was wrong, arguing that no group of seven judges should arrogate to itself the power to determine who may or may not practice before it.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has declared that he will not resume practice before the Supreme Court, despite the court lifting the ban against him, his partners, and associates.

While welcoming the freedom granted to his firm, Ahmednasir says his personal boycott of the apex court will remain in place unless fundamental reforms are undertaken.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He insisted that the Supreme Court must publicly acknowledge that the ban was wrong, arguing that no group of seven judges should arrogate to itself the power to determine who may or may not practice before it.

“The Constitution of Kenya notwithstanding.” He warned that the court risks being perceived as the “personal property of seven individuals,” he stated.

Ahmednasir further stated that the serious integrity and competence concerns he previously raised against the court remain unresolved.

He argued that merely lifting the ban does nothing to address what he terms a deep‑seated legitimacy deficit, adding that these issues cannot be “swept under the carpet” if the prestige and credibility of the Supreme Court are to be restored.

Ahmednasir described his continued boycott as a deliberate sacrifice in his self‑declared war against what he calls “JurisPESA”—the alleged monetization and corruption of justice within the courts.

He opined that returning to practice before the Supreme Court would blunt his ability to speak freely against judicial misconduct.

“If I return, who will remain to fight JurisPESA in our courts?” he posed, noting that only a handful of lawyers are willing to openly confront the vice, citing former LSK President Nelson Havi as a rare exception.

Ahmednasir dismissed the lifting of the ban as an appeasement tactic, not a resolution of the underlying problems.

In a direct message to Chief Justice Martha Koome, he offered his assistance in reforming the judiciary, citing his experience as a former LSK Chair and Judicial Service Commission member.

“I am ready to help reform the courts and fight JurisPESA judges,” he said. “Madam CJ, mimi niko ready. Are you ready?”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Mandera Governor denies Gachagua’s land grabbing claims

"The land matter he is referring to is in court, which limits my comments. I bought the said land in 2020 way before I...

21 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court in Malindi Orders Release and Cremation of British Woman’s Body After 37-Day Mortuary Delay

The court further ordered that the ashes be kept at the deceased’ Woburn residence.

34 minutes ago

Kenya

Major Win for Ahmednasir Abdullahi as Supreme Court Lifts Two-Year Ban

The 2024 order had prohibited Ahmednasir, his law firm, or anyone acting on his instructions from appearing before the Supreme Court, following concerns over...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Truphena, Wavinya and Ngina named among Timely Kenya’s Most Impactful Women

Timely Kenya  announced the results of the eight-month study, which it said was independently conducted and fully sponsored by the organization

3 hours ago

Kenya

UDA Says High Court Ruling on ANC Dissolution Overtaken by Events

Timamy insisted that no formal merger exists between the two parties, asserting that the voluntary dissolution and asset transfer were conducted in accordance with...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Invest in Kenya Pipeline IPO as he dismisses critics

President Ruto emphasized that the IPOs were transparently undertaken under the supervision of CMA, ensuring fairness and accountability.

4 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenyan students, space enthusiasts to Speak with Astronauts aboard International Space Station

"Kenya is the only African country selected for this prestigious program in the 2026 round, underscoring the nation’s growing leadership in space science and...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki Calls for Accountability in Construction Sector Amid Recent Building Collapses

His remarks come in the wake of recent tragic building collapses in Nairobi that have reignited concerns over construction standards and enforcement.

5 hours ago