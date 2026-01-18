61pc of JSS learners join Senior School as govt pushes 100pc transition policy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — The government has announced that 61 per cent of eligible Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners have so far joined Senior Secondary School as enrollment continues nationwide.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) noted extension of reporting timelines following consultations with stakeholders to address challenges faced by some families and to ensure inclusivity for learners yet to report or complete placement processes.

MINA said the country has recorded significant progress in implementing the 100 per cent School Transition Policy, noting that 97 per cent of learners who completed Grade 6 in 2025 successfully transitioned to JSS — a milestone reflecting near-universal compliance with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) progression framework.

According to a report compiled by National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in collaboration with County Directors of Education, the country is sustaining strong momentum in learner access, retention, and progression.

“We reaffirm the Government’s commitment to full transition as a national imperative: every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and we must all work together to avoid preventable dropouts driven by cost barriers, delayed placement, or social vulnerabilities,” MINA said.

Community-led tracing

The ministry said coordinated community-level actions are continuing across counties, anchored on local accountability and community-led interventions.

To bridge existing gaps, the government is intensifying targeted efforts to trace and re-engage learners who have not reported. Key measures include door-to-door tracing and household mapping, as well as community sensitization forums through barazas, religious institutions, and other local platforms.

Additional interventions include the provision of bursaries and scholarships for vulnerable learners, coordinated through county governments, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), and NGAOs.

Despite the progress, the report highlights several barriers delaying Senior Secondary School transition, including financial constraints, isolated cases of early pregnancies, learner absenteeism or reluctance, and placement delays linked to families seeking alternative schools.

In response, government agencies and parents are strengthening bursary mobilization, counseling and re-entry support, enhancing community engagement through local leadership structures, and fast-tracking placement guidance.

“This progress reflects more than compliance; it reflects a growing national culture that recognizes education as the most reliable path to productivity, opportunity, and national transformation,” MINA said.

The Interior Ministry expressed confidence that with sustained community collaboration and continued institutional coordination, Kenya remains on track to ensure that every learner transitions, is supported, and is guided through their educational ambitions.