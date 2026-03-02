Government to Construct 47,000 Houses for Security Officers Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2 – The government is implementing an ambitious plan to construct more than 47,000 housing units for security officers under the Affordable Housing Programme, in what officials describe as the largest and most advanced institutional housing pipeline in the country.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration(MINA) said the Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) has reviewed progress across key priority programmes, including security sector housing, digital government services, citizen registration and the Government Legislative Agenda.

The Sub-Committee noted steady progress under the National Institutional Housing Programme, initially designed to address accommodation deficits within the police and prison services before being expanded to cover additional security agencies under the Affordable Housing framework.

The security cluster now represents the largest institutional housing portfolio within the programme, with 165 projects across the country delivering a total pipeline of 47,464 units.

So far, 2,092 units have been completed, while 9,555 are under active construction. A further 24,720 units are currently under procurement.

“Major ongoing police housing developments that are underway include at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School, and the GSU Training School in Embakasi, alongside other strategic sites aimed at reducing accommodation deficits in high-demand operational areas,” MINA said Monday.

In parallel, the Kenya Defence Forces Affordable Housing Programme is delivering units in military camps in Kahawa, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Moi Airbase, Lanet, Gilgil, Nanyuki and Mariakani.

A 500-unit development at Roysambu has already been completed and handed over.

Completion of other units is scheduled between January 2026 and January 2028.

On digital transformation, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services reported that 22,665 government services have been on-boarded onto the e-Citizen platform out of 26,550 services targeted for integration by June 30.

The government has also begun introducing Government-to-Government services on the platform, starting with selected state corporations and foreign missions in Nairobi.

Officials said on-boarding of services within the National Police Service and Correctional Services will be accelerated with enhanced technical and financial support.

Under the Usajili Mashinani mobile registration initiative, 100,195 national identity cards have been issued since September 2025, including 70,648 first-time registrations.

A total of 52,262 birth certificates were also issued during the outreach.

To strengthen service delivery in remote areas, the government has acquired 45 new vehicles and is operationalising additional civil registration offices in the current financial year.

Officials say the initiative has enhanced inclusion and improved access to government programmes that require official identification.

The Sub-Committee also reviewed progress under the Government Legislative Agenda, noting several key laws that have strengthened governance and accountability frameworks.

Among the Acts assented into law are the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022; the Conflict-of-Interest Act, 2023; the National Lottery Act, 2023; and the Gambling Control Act, 2023.

The Public Benefits Organizations Act has also been operationalised following gazettement of its commencement date.

In addition, the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIIMS) has been rolled out to provide integrated digital services to Kenyans living abroad, supporting engagement and data-driven policy planning under the Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024.

The meeting was chaired by the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, and brought together Principal Secretaries and senior officials from departments within the Governance and Public Administration cluster.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening implementation oversight, enhancing inter-agency coordination and accelerating delivery of priority programmes in governance and security sector reform.