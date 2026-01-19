Connect with us

Inside Government’s Door-to-Door Plan to Push JSS Transition to 100pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The government has rolled out a nationwide door-to-door campaign aimed at ensuring all eligible learners transition to Junior Secondary School (JSS), as concerns grow that hundreds of children risk dropping out due to economic and social barriers.

Education officials, working alongside local administrators and community leaders, are moving from household to household to identify learners who have not reported to JSS, establish the reasons for their absence, and connect affected families with available support.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education acknowledged that although transition rates under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) have improved significantly, challenges persist.

“While progress is significantly strong, the report notes specific barriers that are pragmatically delaying senior secondary school transition, including financial constraints, isolated cases of early pregnancies, learner absenteeism and reluctance, and placement delays linked to families seeking alternative schools,” the ministry said.

The door-to-door initiative is designed not only to trace learners but also to address the root causes of non-enrolment, particularly in low-income and hard-to-reach communities.

“In response, both government actors and parents are strengthening bursary mobilization, counselling and re-entry support, community engagement through local leadership structures, and faster placement guidance,” the statement added.

Under the new strategy, chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders, teachers and children officers have been enlisted to work closely with school heads.

Their role includes reconciling school enrolment records with community data to ensure no child is excluded due to lack of information or financial hardship.

The ministry emphasized that full transition is not just a policy objective but a constitutional requirement.

“We reaffirm the government’s commitment to full transition as a national imperative: every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and we should work together to avoid preventable dropouts driven by cost barriers, delayed placements, and social vulnerabilities,” the statement said.

The campaign comes as the government reports that 61 per cent of eligible learners have so far joined Senior Secondary School, with enrolment still ongoing nationwide.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced the extension of reporting timelines following consultations with stakeholders.

The move is intended to address challenges faced by some families and ensure inclusivity for learners yet to report or complete placement processes.

MINA noted that Kenya has made significant progress in implementing the 100 per cent School Transition Policy, revealing that 97 per cent of learners who completed Grade 6 in 2025 successfully transitioned to JSS — a milestone reflecting near-universal compliance with the CBC framework.

According to a report compiled by National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in collaboration with County Directors of Education, the country continues to maintain strong momentum in learner access, retention and progression.

“We reaffirm the Government’s commitment to full transition as a national imperative: every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and we must all work together to avoid preventable dropouts driven by cost barriers, delayed placement or social vulnerabilities,” MINA said.

In this article:, , ,
