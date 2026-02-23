Kenya to launch digitised traffic accident reporting system with Japan support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo on Monday held discussions with officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on progress toward establishing a digitised traffic accident reporting system in Kenya.

According to the Ministry of Interior, JICA Kenya Chief Representative Shinkawa Makoto briefed Omollo on the implementation status of the three-year project, which is being jointly executed by the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The project, currently 25 per cent complete, aims to streamline the reporting and management of road traffic accidents through a modern, technology-driven platform designed to improve data accuracy, emergency response time, and road safety policy planning.

The Ministry said Kenya is benchmarking international best practices to develop a system capable of managing increasing traffic volumes driven by rapid urbanisation.

“We are currently studying models such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Police to design a system that can handle our growing urban population and heavy traffic flows,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Under the partnership involving the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, and JICA, officers are already undergoing specialised training through the Kenya–Japan Safe System Approach to Road Traffic Accidents Project.

The initiative seeks to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination between agencies, and support evidence-based road safety interventions.

Kenya has intensified efforts to curb road accidents, which continue to claim thousands of lives annually and remain a major public safety concern.

Officials say the digitised system will enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in accident reporting, investigations, and traffic management nationwide.