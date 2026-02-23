Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JICA Kenya Chief Representative Shinkawa Makoto briefed Omollo on the implementation status of the three-year project, which is being jointly executed by the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to launch digitised traffic accident reporting system with Japan support

Kenya and Japan are implementing a digital traffic accident reporting system to improve road safety, data accuracy, and emergency response nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo on Monday held discussions with officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on progress toward establishing a digitised traffic accident reporting system in Kenya.

According to the Ministry of Interior, JICA Kenya Chief Representative Shinkawa Makoto briefed Omollo on the implementation status of the three-year project, which is being jointly executed by the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project, currently 25 per cent complete, aims to streamline the reporting and management of road traffic accidents through a modern, technology-driven platform designed to improve data accuracy, emergency response time, and road safety policy planning.

The Ministry said Kenya is benchmarking international best practices to develop a system capable of managing increasing traffic volumes driven by rapid urbanisation.

“We are currently studying models such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Police to design a system that can handle our growing urban population and heavy traffic flows,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Under the partnership involving the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, and JICA, officers are already undergoing specialised training through the Kenya–Japan Safe System Approach to Road Traffic Accidents Project.

The initiative seeks to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination between agencies, and support evidence-based road safety interventions.

Kenya has intensified efforts to curb road accidents, which continue to claim thousands of lives annually and remain a major public safety concern.

Officials say the digitised system will enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in accident reporting, investigations, and traffic management nationwide.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo, Sifuna trade accusations over State interference in opposition rallies

“And we will not allow anyone else, even those who are engaged in youthful misadventure, who are trying to misuse our young people to...

5 hours ago

County News

57-year-old man dies after electrocution from clothesline in Kariobangi North

A 57-year-old man, Vincent Ouma Ahura, died after being electrocuted while removing clothes from a line outside his Kariobangi North home. DCI investigates.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Police deny claim of using live bullets due to tear gas shortage

"This is fake and not true," police said in a poster on X.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi terror plot foiled: Weapons cache linked to Al-Shabaab seized by police

Police seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 600 rounds of ammunition, 6 grenades in Nairobi raid linked to Al-Shabaab terror plot.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe civilian possession of teargas amid rally disruptions

Police are investigating reports of civilians in possession of teargas canisters amid disrupted political rallies.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer handed 30-year jail term for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting

High Court sentences police officer William Nyaga to 30 years for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting, in IPOA-investigated police accountability case.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA Board appoints Nashon Kondiwa as Director General

NTSA appoints Nashon Kondiwa as Director General for a three-year term, succeeding George Njao, as the agency intensifies road safety and digital reforms.

5 days ago

County News

IG Kanja Vows Enforcement of Senate Summonses to Protect Oversight Process

The Inspector General pledged to provide adequate security during committee sittings and county oversight visits to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for accountability...

February 13, 2026